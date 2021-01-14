Industry

Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Launches “MBA NextGen”

AL Ranch
AL Ranch
(Hall & Hall)

The Masters of Beef Advocacy (MBA) program managed by National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, launched updated advocacy training modules – MBA NextGen.

MBA NextGen updates the popular MBA training modules making it easier than ever for a new generation of farmers and ranchers to share their story and advocate knowledgeably for the beef industry. Updated information and resources to help answer consumer questions are all accessible with the click of a mouse.

MBA NextGen continues to be a free, self-guided online course that provides farmers, ranchers, service providers, students, consumers, and all members of the beef community the tools and resources to become a beef advocate and answer tough questions about beef and raising cattle.

“The MBA program is one of the most effective tools we have to teach a wide audience the core principles of the cattle industry and has been a tremendous asset in our efforts to better inform consumers and thought leaders about our industry,” said Paul Dybedahl, Manager, Communications for the Masters of Beef Advocacy Program. “Whether you’re from a family of ranchers or a consumer simply wanting to know more about how that delicious beef dinner got on your plate – MBA NextGen can arm you with the information you need to be a strong advocate for the beef community and communicate with interested consumers.”

MBA NextGen consists of five self-guided online lessons, open to everyone, and at no cost to participate:

  • Lesson 1: The Beef Community - Context of raising beef from pasture to plate focusing on the community of people involved throughout the beef lifecycle.
  • Lesson 2: Raising Cattle on Grass - An introduction to the first step in the beef lifecycle and the many benefits of raising cattle on our country’s vast grass pasture resources.
  • Lesson 3: Life in the Feedyard - A discussion on the role of feedyards, including animal care, nutrition and environmental stewardship, at this important step in the beef lifecycle.
  • Lesson 4: From Cattle to Beef - An in-depth look at the slaughter process and the humane handling and safety measures in place at today’s beef processing facilities.
  • Lesson 5: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. - A primer on choosing and cooking the right cuts of beef and the important role of beef in a healthful diet.

The MBA program started in 2009, and to-date, there are more than 15,000 graduates. Once the lessons are completed, advocates gain access to a variety of continuing education resources ranging from online courses that delve deeper into specific topics such as beef sustainability and nutrition to in person top advocate training, and more. Graduates are also invited to join the Masters of Beef Advocacy Alumni Facebook group, a virtual community for MBA graduates to ask questions and get connected to the latest advocacy resources.

To enroll or find out more about the latest Masters of Beef Advocacy Program, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

 

