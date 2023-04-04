Beef Production

Using Warm Season Annuals to Restore Hay and Grazing Inventory

.
.
(.)

This year hay inventories at the start of winter-feeding season were largely depleted and there appears to be very little carryover for next year. Continued dry conditions are limiting the potential hay yields from wheat and other cool-season crops. Limited regrowth for most of our native hay meadows last fall will limit production from that resource this summer unless we start getting more rain to drive new growth soon.

Warm-season annuals such as millets, sorghums, and sudangrass hybrids have been planted as alternative hay crops, but recent interest in cover cropping systems have increased interest in planting complex species blends with potential for hay or grazing. The species and varieties in these blends have been selected for agronomic benefits not necessarily for forage production, but many of them make surprisingly great forage crops.

When trying to find a way to restore forage inventories this summer here are some thoughts to consider.

Are there useful forage plants that can volunteer? Crabgrass works well for grazing and hay in crop fields following wheat harvest but is dependent on rain for reseeding and is not very productive in dry climates. Other plants we often consider to be weeds like broadleaf signal grass, johnsongrass and other ‘stubblegrass’ types of annual grasses have good forage attributes.

Moisture at harvest and the ability to get the crop dried down for baling is something to consider. Many of our potential emergency hay crops have thick stems and are high in moisture when we should be harvesting them. Mold, heating, and spontaneous combustion are risks when baling high moisture crops. Large high density bales should be 15% or less moisture and small lower density bales should be 18% moisture or less to minimize the risk of heating damage.

Species of forage affects forage quality. Legumes and cool-season annual grasses have the highest potential forage quality. Perennial cool season grasses are slightly lower in quality. Warm-season annual and perennial grasses have much lower inherent forage quality, so better management is needed to make a forage product with adequate nutrient profile to meet livestock needs.

The tradeoff between increasing yield by cutting at an advanced plant maturity and decreasing forage nutritive quality can be expensive. For example, a sorghum-sudangrass hybrid harvested at the boot stage was 15% crude protein and 66% total digestible nutrients, while the same crop harvested after it was fully headed out was 8% crude protein and 58% total digestible nutrients. The yield of the mature forage was over 25% greater (8,900 pounds per acre for fully headed vs 7,000 for boot stage sorghum-sudan).

If we are feeding an early lactation beef cow the fully headed hay, she will need 8.4 pounds of a dried distiller’s grains supplement to meet her protein and energy deficiencies, but only 1.8 pounds of supplement would be needed for the same cow fed the forage harvested in the boot maturity stage. So, 6.6 pounds more supplemental feed per day is needed to meet her nutrient requirements than the forage harvested in the boot stage of maturity. The over $1.30 added cost in supplemental feed per day is equivalent to over $100/ton of hay fed.

There are risks when planting annuals for forage crops. Continued drought may limit productivity or result in total crop failure. Planting early will give more management options and James Rogers, North Dakota State Extension Forage Crops Specialist, may have put it best…”A wise man once told me regarding drought and forage supplies there is risk in planting, but nothing is going to happen unless I put seed in the ground.”

Presentations from the March 30, 2023 Rancher’s Thursday Lunchtime Series over this topic will be posted at https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/beef-extension/ranchers-thursday-lunchtime-series/navigating-dry-conditions-and-high-prices.html

 

Latest News

Industry
Vytelle Announces Series B Funding to Accelerate Genetic Progress

Vytelle, a precision livestock company, has raised $20MM in Series B funding to accelerate genetic progress in cattle.

Industry Press Release
Beef Production
Hay
Using Warm Season Annuals to Restore Hay and Grazing Inventory

Hay inventories at the start of winter-feeding were largely depleted and there appears to be little carryover for next year. Limited regrowth for most native hay meadows last fall will limit production.

Paul Beck - Oklahoma State University
Beef Production
Document Livestock Death Losses Due to Adverse Weather

The Livestock Indemnity Program may provide payments to agricultural producers for livestock deaths caused by adverse weather in excess of normal mortality.

Elizabeth Cronin
Industry
U.S. Pork and Beef Exports Contribute Over 13% Estimated Economic Value To Both Corn and Soybeans, Study Finds

U.S. pork and beef exports contributed an estimated total economic impact of 15% per bushel to the value of corn and 13% per bushel to soybeans in 2022, study results find, released by USMEF.

Paige Carlson
Beef Production
Understanding Calf Scours

Understanding why scours occurs is the first step in preventing the problem.  Calf scours outbreaks are the result of a contaminated calving and nursing environment. 

Halden Clark - DVM MS and Lindsay Waechter-Mead - DVM
Beef Production
Peel: Higher Bred Cow Values Ahead

Given growing expectations that drought conditions will moderate through the coming months, bred cow and heifer values are likely to increase sharply by this fall.

Derrell Peel - Oklahoma State University
View More