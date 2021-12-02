Ag Policy

USCA Sends Letter to Biden Administration on Buy American Mandate

On Thursday, the United States Cattlemen's Association (USCA) sent a letter to the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council regarding the enforcement of President Joe Biden's Buy American mandate, signed on January 25, 2021. 

With the existence of the current loophole that allows for imported beef to claim the "Product of the U.S.A." label, it is virtually impossible to provide assurance that the federal Buy American program will in any way benefit U.S. cattle producers. In its letter, USCA recommended changes to the Federal Acquisition Regulations that would realign how USDA procures meat products for domestic food assistance programs. 

In October 2019, USCA submitted a proposed rulemaking to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) requesting the needed changes to permanently close this loophole. In March 2020, USDA FSIS advanced USCA's recommendations - though, under their proposal, live cattle from Canada and Mexico would still be eligible to receive the "Product of the U.S.A" label, a definition which USCA adamantly opposes. 

Regarding the Buy American mandate, USCA President Brooke Miller issued the following statement:

"USCA sincerely appreciates the vision of President Biden in his Executive Order to reset how the federal government uses its purchasing power to proactively invest in American businesses.

"The ongoing global pandemic has highlighted the need for a safe, stable, and secure food supply. U.S. cattle producers are more than willing to step up and support those goals by providing wholesome and nutritious American beef. We now ask that Congress and the Administration support us by providing a pathway forward for defining what constitutes a U.S. beef product. For far too long, there has been confusion at the retail counter when it comes to tracing the origin of meat products.  If we are going to build and maintain a successful and vibrant U.S. cattle industry – we must have a transparent and informed labeling process at the meat counter.

"USCA also appreciates Senator John Thune of South Dakota for raising this issue during a recent confirmation hearing for Agriculture Secretary nominee Tom Vilsack. USCA urges full Senate support for Mr. Vilsack's nomination. Once confirmed, we look forward to working with the incoming Secretary on solidifying these definitions and permanently closing this labeling loophole." 

 

Latest News

Weather
A Break From the Record-Breaking Cold In Store Next Week

Brutally cold air blasted across much of the country this week, proving to be a challenge for livestock producers. While the worst may be yet to come this week, the weather could turn a little warmer next week.

Tyne Morgan
Industry
Aleph Farms 3-D bioprinted steak
It’s Not About Steak

The world's first 3-D bioprinted ribeye steak was unveiled this week. Just like plant-based products already in grocery stores, cultured meats will rely on misinformation about beef to overcome the "yuck" factor.

Greg Henderson
Industry
John Matsushima
Colorado State Honors John Matsushima

Colorado State University will bestow the 2021 Founders Day Medal on Professor Emeritus John Matsushima, a legendary scientist in beef-cattle nutrition whose innovations have influenced the global food system.

Coleman Cornelius
Ag Policy
USCA Sends Letter to Biden Administration on Buy American Mandate

On Thursday, the United States Cattlemen's Association (USCA) sent a letter to the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council regarding the enforcement of President Biden's Buy American mandate, signed on January 25.

United States Cattlemen's Association
Ag Policy
Looking Past China, What Are the Next Big Ag Trade Moves for Biden Administration?

Trade seems to be taking a back seat in Washington. From COVID-19 recovery to a focus on climate, other issues are taking priority in the new White House. That's not stopping ag groups from pushing for key trade deals.

Tyne Morgan
Beef Production
Get Ready to Step Up Sustainability Efforts This Year

While the pandemic is still a reality, the arrival of the vaccine has allowed other conversations to reignite. One of the most prominent animal ag-related conversations we foresee for this year is sustainability.

Hannah Thompson-Weeman
View More