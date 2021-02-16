Ag Policy

Senate to Vote on Vilsack's Secretary of Agriculture Confirmation Next Week

Vilsack Confirmation Hearing 020221

After weeks of waiting, the Senate has scheduled a vote on Tom Vilsack’s nomination for Secretary of Agriculture on Feb. 23, 2021. 

In early February, the Senate Agriculture Committee unanimously approved President Joe Biden's pick to lead USDA. During the hearing, the former USDA Secretary acknowledged he'd be returning to USDA in different times, and that he was a different man. Vilsack laid out his priorities during the confirmation hearing in early February, including plans to tackle the COVID-19 recovery and his vision to address climate change. 

"Clearly, COVID is on the minds of everyone, as it should be, and the Department of Agriculture has responsibility to aggressively promote the nutrition assistance that you all have provided, and they have begun to do that in the last week, 10 days," he told the Senate Ag Committee. "We also have to review the additional relief that's been ordered by Congress and try to get that into the hands of farmers, ranchers, producers and those in rural America as quickly, as efficiently, as effectively as possible. We need to make sure that our workers on the line, in the farm fields, in processing facilities and alike are protected and recognized as the essential workers they are. And we certainly need to work collaboratively with Congress and others to build back the rural economy in better shape than it was before the COVID crisis.”

On the topic of climate, Vilsack proposed ways for USDA to utilize the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) to help with climate initiatives. 

"I think agriculture is probably the first and best way to begin getting some wins in this climate area," said Vilsack.  "I think farmers are prepared for it, farmers are anxious to do it, if it's voluntary, if it's market based, if it's incentive based. I think you will see farmers, ranchers and producers cooperate extensively.”

The push to get Vilsack’s nomination approved is something backed by several agricultural groups. A coalition of 130 ag groups, including the American Farm Bureau Federation, sent a letter to the Senate Agriculture Committee in January calling for a swift nomination process.

Related Stories:

Senate Ag Committee Approves Vilsack Confirmation for USDA 

Vilsack Returns to USDA with a Different Attitude

 

 

Latest News

Beef Production
CAB Insider: Cold Weather, Grade Expectations

Extreme winter conditions and temperatures well below zero have been widespread across the country impacting most of the major central cattle feeding region.

Paul Dykstra
Beef Production
Winter Storm Disaster Assistance Available to Livestock Producers

As winter weather conditions rage across the country, USDA reminds livestock farmers affected by the winter storms that assistance is available. 

Jennifer Shike
Beef Production
Came Farms Plants Discipline with Focus on Family, Employees and the Future

Bill Came is no stranger to reviving resources and making the most of ever acre of land. The Cames are proof that when you make makes sure no stone is left unturned, while focusing on the future, growth comes naturally.

Tyne Morgan
Industry
Tyson frontline worker receives COVID-19 vaccine.
Tyson Provides Incentives For Worker Vaccinations

Tyson Foods announced additional incentives for frontline workers to receive vaccinations for COVID-19, including compensation for workers vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
Natural Gas Shortage Forces Feedyards to Reformulate Feed, Packing Plants Pause Production 

While some in the cattle industry know the switch from flaked corn and wet distillers to feeding cracked corn was out of necessity, they fear there could be a huge increase in cost of gain.

Tyne Morgan
Industry
.
Feedyards, Packers Disrupted By Weather and Energy Shortage

A winter storm and the coldest temperatures in decades has created another crisis for cattle feeders and beef packers. Rolling power outages and natural gas shortages at feedyards has hampered efforts to feed cattle.

Greg Henderson
View More