Market Reports

Demand For Grazing Cattle Fierce

BT_Stocker_Steers
BT_Stocker_Steers

The first hint of green grass was evident throughout much of the Midwest last week, and moisture across the High Plains was welcome with warmer weather on the way.

Feeder steers and heifers sold uneven last week, from $2 lower to $2 higher, according to Agricultural Marketing Service reporters. Demand for light-weight cattle to background was called good with supplies tight.

“When numbers of grazing cattle show up at the auction, the competition is fierce to own them,” AMS reporters said. “A much greater supply of heavier, backgrounded steers and heifers exist nationwide as producers have worked for years push weaning weights higher as cow-calf producers get paid on weight.”

Demand was mostly moderate on cattle headed to feedyards as supplies were adequate. AMS noted a large offering in the auctions in the Northern Plains again this week as producers work to get their yards emptied out before new crop calves start hitting the ground.

AMS also noted much higher grain costs compared to one year ago. Cash corn in SW Kansas taded at $5.69 to $5.84 this year, which compares to $3.45 to $3.65 last year.

Auction receipts totaled 303,200 head last week, compared to 282,400 the previous week. Last year receipts totaled 198,200.

 

Latest News

Industry
Drovers Weekly Cattle Markets Update

Here's this week's update on cattle prices.

Drovers Editors
Market Reports
BT_Stocker_Steers
Demand For Grazing Cattle Fierce

The first hint of green grass was evident throughout much of the Midwest last week, and moisture across the High Plains was welcome with warmer weather on the way. Demand for grass cattle was high.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
Spring Calving Reminders and Best Practices

Veterinarians remind ranchers to keep calving best practices in place for the healthiest herd possible, including good vaccination programs, clean calving environments and good nutrition.

Industry Press Release
Beef Production
How Will Foreign Exchange Rates Impact the Animal Protein Sector?

The value of the U.S. dollar has weakened substantially in the past year and CoBank analysts expect it to experience modest deflation in 2021. This may be good news or not-so-good news depending on the commodity. 

Jennifer Shike
Beef Production
Peel: Cattle Markets Looking for Spring

Cattlemen experienced a wide variety of weather across the Central Plains and mountain states last week, bringing much-needed moisture along with some unwelcome cold temperatures.

Derrell Peel - Oklahoma State University
Education
Pivoting In a Pandemic: Farmers Offer Lessons Learned at Virtual Summit

When the supply chain faced unprecedented challenges causing unpredictable markets and temporarily bare grocery store shelves, Jared Achen and Katie Olthoff were able to turn an obstacle into an opportunity.

Animal Agriculture Alliance
View More