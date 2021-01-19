Ty Bayer Is Red Angus Herdsman of the Year

Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wisconsin, was selected as the 2021 Red Angus Herdsman of the Year at the National Red Angus Open Show during Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma City. The award was announced prior to the selection of the grand champion open female on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bayer took an early interest in cattle production and had a very involved role on his family’s operation growing up, attending livestock events across the country and working with cattle. He attended Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, Illinois, where he was an active member of the livestock judging team. He then transferred to Colorado State University where he was again member of the livestock judging team and graduated in 2015 with a degree in animal science.

After graduation, Bayer returned to Wisconsin to manage TC Reds, a family-owned Red Angus and Angus operation. TC Reds was started by Ty's parents, Scott and Mia Bayer, and Ty, and his siblings, Calli and Tucker, are all integral parts of the operation. TC Reds holds several elite heifer sales and they have produced and shown many state and national champions.

"As parents it is always your hope that your children will grow up to do something that they love. Ty's love for cattle is evident, we are lucky to see it every day in the drive and desire he has to continually improve our operation. Watching Ty work side by side with his sister and brother to make TC Reds a success has been amazing. We are thrilled that all of Ty's hard work is being recognized with him being awarded the Herdsman of the Year," remarked Mia Bayer.

She added, “Ty is an integral part of the day-to-day operations and is a driving force behind the success of TC Reds in the sale and show ring. Ty prides himself on selling high-quality females that can excel in the show ring and then go on to make outstanding brood cows. Ty makes TC Reds customers a priority, always willing to lend a hand or help out.”

The Herdsman of the Year is presented to a hands-on individual who has most effectively presented his or herself in a professional manner while at the show. For results from Cattlemen’s Congress or to find more information on Red Angus shows and upcoming events, visit www.RedAngus.org.

The Red Angus Association of America serves the beef industry by enhancing and promoting the measurable advantages of Red Angus and Red Angus-influenced cattle. The RAAA provides commercial producers with objectively described cattle by implementing new technologies and utilizing scientifically sound principles that quantify traits of economic importance to beef producers in all segments of the beef industry. For more information, visit www.RedAngus.org.