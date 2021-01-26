Industry

North Dakota To Consider Voluntary Checkoff

North Dakota cattlemen currently pay $2 per head in mandatory Beef Checkoffs, but state representative Sebastian Ertelt has introduced a bill that would make the state’s checkoff voluntary. If adopted, the legislation would have no impact on the national Beef Checkoff in the state.

As with all 50 states, the mandatory national Beef Checkoff is collected in North Dakota, and the state has an additional $1 per head checkoff adopted in 2015 that send the money to the North Dakota Beef Commission. Ertelt has introduced House Bill 1487 which would reword the state statute from “must” pay into the state checkoff to that they “may” pay into the checkoff.

Currently, North Dakota cattlemen may request a refund of their state checkoff contributions, although they must file paperwork with the state within a set timeframe to be eligible. The proposed change in the wording would shift the onus to the N.D. checkoff organization to convince cattlemen to pay, rather than allowing them to request a refund.

In fiscal 2020, the North Dakota Beef Industry council took in net revenues of about $1.5 million, most from the state checkoff. The bill has been referred to the Agriculture committee, where the measure is expected to face strong opposition.

 

Latest News

Ag Policy
Greg Hanes: What Have You Done for Me Lately?

In this commentary Greg Hanes, CEO of the Cattlemen's Beef Board, discusses the ways that Beef Checkoff dollars have been used in the past few months.

Greg Hanes CEO Cattlemen's Beef Board
56 min ago
Profit Tracker
Cattle and hog feeding
Profit Tracker: Steady In The Red

Cattle and hog feeding margins were little changed last week, with both recording modest losses. Beef packers saw improved margins on significant gains in wholesale beef prices.

Greg Henderson
16 min ago
Industry
USMEF Audio: Taiwan Expands Market Access for U.S. Red Meat, but with Some Controversy

On Jan. 1, Taiwan implemented market access changes for imports of U.S. beef and pork. For beef, the 30-month cattle age limit was eliminated. For pork, it established maximum residue limits for ractopamine residues.

USMEF
12 min ago
Industry
PepsiCo, Beyond Meat Partner to Develop New Plant-Based Snacks

PepsiCo Inc and Beyond Meat Inc said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop and sell snacks and beverages made from plant-based protein.

Reuters
2 hours ago
Industry
Data shows home cooking brings families together.
The Pandemic Upped My Cooking Game

New research shows I'm not the only one who upped my cooking game last year. A new study provides insight into which cooking and consumption habits are likely to continue into the new year and beyond. 

Jennifer Shike
1 min ago
Market Reports
Why Drought Could Be a Catalyst for Crop, Cattle Prices in 2021

U.S. farmers are facing a changing scenario this year. From wet conditions impeding planting in 2020, to now drought concerns creeping in, one analyst thinks weather could be a major market mover in 2021.

Tyne Morgan
10 min ago