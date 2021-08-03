Industry

NAHMS To Conduct Feedlot Study

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Animal Health Monitoring System (NAHMS) is conducting a national study focusing on cattle health and management on U.S. feedlots with at least 50 head. Representatives from the National Agricultural Statistics Service will administer a questionnaire to participating operations from March through April 2021.

Some of the goals of this study include: 

  • Help animal health officials assess disease-preparedness strengths and vulnerabilities;
  • Help policymakers and industry stakeholders make informed decisions regarding feedlot cattle health and management;
  • Identify research and development needs;
  • Enable economic analyses of the health and productivity of U.S. feedlots;
  • Identify educational needs and opportunities related to the health of feedlot cattle;
  • Provide a benchmark on important feedlot cattle health management practices to inform quality assurance programs;
  • Provide transparent, credible, and independent information on U.S. feedlot practices.

 

 

NAHMS To Conduct Feedlot Study

USDA's Animal Health Monitoring System (NAHMS) is conducting a national study focusing on cattle health and management in U.S. feedlots with at least 50 head.

