Masters of Beef Advocacy Program Gets A Reboot

The Masters of Beef Advocacy (MBA) program managed by National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, launched updated advocacy training modules – MBA NextGen. Updated information and resources to help answer consumer questions are all accessible with the click of a mouse.

MBA NextGen continues to be a free, self-guided online course that provides all members of the beef community the tools and resources to become a beef advocate and answer tough questions about beef and raising cattle.

MBA NextGen consists of five self-guided online lessons, open to everyone, and at no cost to participate:

Lesson 1: The Beef Community - Context of raising beef from pasture to plate focusing on the community of people involved throughout the beef lifecycle.

Lesson 2: Raising Cattle on Grass - An introduction to the first step in the beef lifecycle and the many benefits of raising cattle on our country’s vast grass pasture resources.

Lesson 3: Life in the Feedyard - A discussion on the role of feedyards, including animal care, nutrition and environmental stewardship, at this important step in the beef lifecycle.

Lesson 4: From Cattle to Beef - An in-depth look at the slaughter process and the humane handling and safety measures in place at today’s beef processing facilities.

Lesson 5: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. - A primer on choosing and cooking the right cuts of beef and the important role of beef in a healthful diet.

To enroll or find out more about the latest Masters of Beef Advocacy Program, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.