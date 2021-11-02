Industry

Masters of Beef Advocacy Program Gets A Reboot

.
.
(MBA)

The Masters of Beef Advocacy (MBA) program managed by National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, launched updated advocacy training modules – MBA NextGen. Updated information and resources to help answer consumer questions are all accessible with the click of a mouse.

MBA NextGen continues to be a free, self-guided online course that provides all members of the beef community the tools and resources to become a beef advocate and answer tough questions about beef and raising cattle.

MBA NextGen consists of five self-guided online lessons, open to everyone, and at no cost to participate: 

  • Lesson 1: The Beef Community - Context of raising beef from pasture to plate focusing on the community of people involved throughout the beef lifecycle.
  • Lesson 2: Raising Cattle on Grass - An introduction to the first step in the beef lifecycle and the many benefits of raising cattle on our country’s vast grass pasture resources.
  • Lesson 3: Life in the Feedyard - A discussion on the role of feedyards, including animal care, nutrition and environmental stewardship, at this important step in the beef lifecycle.
  • Lesson 4: From Cattle to Beef - An in-depth look at the slaughter process and the humane handling and safety measures in place at today’s beef processing facilities.
  • Lesson 5: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. - A primer on choosing and cooking the right cuts of beef and the important role of beef in a healthful diet.

To enroll or find out more about the latest Masters of Beef Advocacy Program, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

 

 

Latest News

Ag Policy
Could 2021 Net Farm Income Really Drop? Here's Why USDA’s First Forecast May Be Too Low

The net farm income story this year is far from over. Farmer Mac’s chief economist says history shows USDA’s initial look at net farm income is typically too low and this year may be no different.

Tyne Morgan
Ag Policy
Thunder River Ranch
Cattle Sellers Gain New Protections with the Statutory Dealer Trust

In December 2020, Congress added a provision to a COVID relief bill establishing a Statutory Dealer Trust, which give unpaid sellers first priority rights in their livestock or the proceeds of their livestock.

John Dillard
Industry
.
Masters of Beef Advocacy Program Gets A Reboot

The Masters of Beef Advocacy (MBA) program launched updated advocacy training modules – MBA NextGen. Updated information and resources to help answer consumer questions are all accessible on their website.

NCBA
Beef Production
Rebecca Poole, Ph.D., performs an ultrasound at the Nutrition and Physiology Center and in the lab at Kleberg Animal and Food Sciences Center.
Calves on the Ground Put Money in the Pocket

Texas A&M study aims to reduce cattle reproduction failures, economic losses.

Kay Ledbetter
Industry
.
Tyson Alleges Easterday Conducted A “Fire Sale”

Claiming Easterday Ranches conducted a “fire sale” of one of its feedlots just days before filing for bankruptcy, Tyson Foods asks a U.S. Bankruptcy Court to appoint a trustee to take control of the Easterday estate.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
.
Selk: Proper Vaccine Storage in Cold Winter Weather

Very low night time winter temperatures can have an adverse effect on vaccines that are stored in refrigerators that are located in unheated enclosures such as tack rooms in barns. 

Glenn Selk
View More