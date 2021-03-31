Industry

'Lonesome Dove' Author Larry McMurtry Dies At 84

Larry McMurtry, the Texas rancher’s son who won a Pulitzer Prize as the author of “Lonesome Dove,” died March 25. He was 84.

A prolific writer, McMurtry’s career spanned six decades, writing more than 30 novels, scripts for nearly as many movies and television series, three memoirs, countless book reviews and essays, and biographies of Western characters including Crazy Horse, George Custer and Buffalo Bill.

Born in Archer City, Tex., in 1936, McMurtry said the city was the model for the town of Thalia which is a setting for much of his fiction. He gained early success with “Horsemen Pass By,” in 1961, later adapted for film as “Hud,” starring Paul Newman; and “The Last Picture Show,” also adapted for film staring Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepard and Ben Johnson, a rancher’s son from Foraker, OK. Both movies earned multiple academy award nominations.

McMurtry also wrote “Terms of Endearment” which won five Academy Awards in 1975 including Best Picture, and Oscars for Jack Nicholson and Shirley McClain. In 2006, McMurtry won an Academy Award with Diana Ossana for the screenplay for "Brokeback Mountain." 

But it was “Lonesome Dove” that became McMurtry’s best known work. The Washington Post called it an “epic novel about cowboys and cattle drives, grizzled Texas Rangers, frontier prostitutes, dexterous gamblers, odoriferous buffalo hunters and other roisterous denizens of the American West.”

“Some claim the three essential books in Texas history are the Bible, the Warren Commission report and Larry McMurtry’s ‘Lonesome Dove,’ ” historian Douglas Brinkley wrote in a 2017 New York Times essay.

McMurtry said “Lonesome Dove’s” main characters, Gus and Call, were not modeled after historical characters, but there are similarities with the real-life Texas pioneers Charles Goodnight and Oliver Loving, who established the Goodnight-Loving trail. For instance, upon Loving's death, Goodnight brought him home to be buried in Texas, just as Call does for Augustus.

“Lonesome Dove” was broadcast as a miniseries by CBS in 1989, with Robert Duvall and Tommy Lee Jones in starring roles. An estimated 26 million homes watched the miniseries at a time when the western genre was considered dead. At the 1989 Emmy Awards, the miniseries had 18 nominations and seven wins. Lonesome Dove also won two Golden Globes, for Best Miniseries and Best Actor in a Miniseries (Robert Duvall).

Writing for the National Review, Kyle Smith said of McMurtry, “Taken as a whole, McMurtry’s work constitutes one of the greatest achievements of any American novelist — rich, vivid, soulful, as disarmingly beautiful as the sere landscape and always narratively potent. McMurtry’s novels keep moving and developing as restlessly as Texas itself.”  

 

 

Latest News

Industry
'Lonesome Dove' Author Larry McMurtry Dies At 84

Larry McMurtry's epic novel about cowboys, cattle drives and grizzled Texas Rangers bore some similarities to real-life Texas pioneers and cattle drovers Charles Goodnight and Oliver Loving.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
CAB Insider: Largest Q1 Prime Carcass Production Rewarded

Federally inspected weekly slaughter has fallen in the past three weeks 20,000 to 25,000 head below late Feb. and early March levels. Cleaning and plant maintenance is the primary factor for the smaller head counts.

Paul Dykstra
Ag Policy
20 States Back Challenge to the Constitutionality of California’s Prop 12

The governments of nearly half the U.S. states are in agreement of the North American Meat Institute’s petition challenging the constitutionality of California’s Proposition 12.

Jennifer Shike
Ag Policy
Biden Rolls Out $2T Infrastructure Plan, Funding to Fuel Broadband, Roads and Waterways

President Biden is preparing to announce a $2.25T infrastructure plan on Wednesday. It's aimed to fuel funding for America’s roads, waterways, broadband and the electric grid, but there's also a focus on climate.

Tyne Morgan
Industry
County Fair Livestock Sale Pivots Last Minute, Raises Nearly $100,000 for Trooper Shot in Ambush Hours Before

Injured Texas Trooper Chad Walker has ties to the fair as his family shows livestock. So, the Limestone County Fair Association livestock sale turned into an opportunity to raise money for the Walker family.

Tyne Morgan
Beef Production
Red Angus Teams With IMI Global

A new arrangement between the Red Angus Association of America and IMI Global will allow cattle producers who take advantage of Red Angus value-added programs to more easily utilize IMI Global verification services.

Brandi Buzzard Frobose
View More