Red Angus Teams With IMI Global

A new arrangement between the Red Angus Association of America and IMI Global, a division of Where Food Comes From, Inc., will allow cattle producers who take advantage of Red Angus value-added programs to more easily utilize IMI Global verification services. Cattle producers who enroll in Red Angus value-added programs will now have the capability to start the application process for IMI Global claims on the same phone call, saving valuable time and streamlining the enrollment process.



Harold Bertz, RAAA director of commercial marketing, said, “The RAAA is excited to expand our relationship with IMI Global. This partnership will allow our current value-added

customers to have access to the medley of proven programs at IMI Global, programs that are documented to add value.”



IMI Global offers multiple verification programs to boost cattle producers’ profit potential, including non-hormone treated cattle, verified natural and grass-fed beef, as well as its newest sustainability program, BeefCare.



“We have a long history with the Red Angus Association of America because they have always been very forward-thinking. RAAA is always looking at ways to help Red Angus producers and this new collaboration really highlights that. This new development will give Red Angus producers more opportunities while being able to work with a team they know very well. It’s a win for everyone,” stated Doug Stanton, vice president of sales for IMI Global.



This update comes after several years of positive collaboration between RAAA and IMI Global and is another step in providing top-tier service to cattle producers who are seeking premiums through Red Angus value-added marketing options. Verification through Red Angus value-added programs like the Feeder Calf Certification Program can improve ranchers’ returns by up to $2.98/cwt while verification through IMI Global provides convenient access to natural and non-hormone treated cattle programs that are in high demand in the beef industry.



Because the FCCP is already providing verification for age, source and genetics, producers who enroll calves in the program can use the same program compliant tag or EID as the identifier for Red Angus and IMI Global programs.



For more information about FCCP enrollment, contact Chessie Mitchell, RAAA valued-added programs coordinator at chessie@redangus.org or (940) 477-4593.



For more information about IMI Global, contact Doug Stanton with IMI Global at dstanton@imiglobal.com or (866) 395-5883.