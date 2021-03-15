Ag Policy

Focus on Vaccines – Not Inflexible Standards, Meat Institute Urges

Meat and poultry workers need a new standard that prioritizes vaccines, the North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) says. 

The Biden administration is taking a close look at workplace safety standards and is seeking to deliver on its commitment to vaccinate all American adults within months. The Meat Institute says vaccinating frontline meat and poultry workers should be high priority, in addition to reaffirming protections that have successfully brought infection rates in the sector more than 80% below the general population.  

"Frontline meat and poultry workers deserve immediate access to vaccines as they continue feeding Americans and keeping our farm economy working. The administration should commit to workers’ long-term safety, not create inflexible standards that could force facilities to decrease capacity utilization,” says Meat Institute president and CEO Julie Anna Potts.

Data Proves Efforts Work
New data from the Food and Environment Reporting Network (FERN), notes there were just 4.81 new reported cases per 100,000 meat and poultry workers per day in February 2021, compared with 26.15 cases per 100,000 people in the general U.S. population as reported by the New York Times. 

The Meat Institute reports that independent scientific research proves the effectiveness of the COVID-19 prevention measures implemented in the sector since spring 2020. The University of Nebraska Medical Center found that the combination of universal masking and physical barriers reduced cases significantly in 62% of meat facilities studied. 

An analysis published in the Lancet in June 2020 found that distancing of 3 feet and using facemasks each reduce transmission by about 80%, and using eye protection reduces transmission by about 65%, a Meat Institute release says.

A February 2021 Meat Institute survey of more than 250 facilities employing more than 150,000 workers found COVID-19 protections implemented since spring 2020 include:
•    COVID-19 hazard assessments; designated COVID-19 coordinators
•    Entry screening measures and controls
•    Increased sanitation and disinfection practices
•    Training and education materials on COVID-19 symptoms and prevention, in multiple languages
•    Mandatory face coverings
•    Increase flexibility in leave policies
•    Physical barriers in food production and other areas (e.g., break rooms, cafeterias)

Read More:

China is Just Part of the Demand Story Sparking a Surge in Pork Prices

Veterinarians Authorized To Administer COVID-19 Vaccine In Some States

So, You Want to Build a Meat Processing Facility? Five Initial Steps to Consider

 

Latest News

Industry
Drovers Weekly Cattle Markets Update

Here's this week's update on cattle prices.

Drovers Editors
Market Reports
BT_Stocker_Steers
Demand For Grazing Cattle Fierce

The first hint of green grass was evident throughout much of the Midwest last week, and moisture across the High Plains was welcome with warmer weather on the way. Demand for grass cattle was high.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
Spring Calving Reminders and Best Practices

Veterinarians remind ranchers to keep calving best practices in place for the healthiest herd possible, including good vaccination programs, clean calving environments and good nutrition.

Industry Press Release
Beef Production
How Will Foreign Exchange Rates Impact the Animal Protein Sector?

The value of the U.S. dollar has weakened substantially in the past year and CoBank analysts expect it to experience modest deflation in 2021. This may be good news or not-so-good news depending on the commodity. 

Jennifer Shike
Beef Production
Peel: Cattle Markets Looking for Spring

Cattlemen experienced a wide variety of weather across the Central Plains and mountain states last week, bringing much-needed moisture along with some unwelcome cold temperatures.

Derrell Peel - Oklahoma State University
Education
Pivoting In a Pandemic: Farmers Offer Lessons Learned at Virtual Summit

When the supply chain faced unprecedented challenges causing unpredictable markets and temporarily bare grocery store shelves, Jared Achen and Katie Olthoff were able to turn an obstacle into an opportunity.

Animal Agriculture Alliance
View More