Ag Policy

Argentina Suspends 15 Beef Exporters for Evading State Controls

(Reuters) - Argentina said on Monday it had suspended 15 meat exporters for dodging industry regulations, derailing at least 40 tonnes of shipments from one of the world's best-known beef producers.

The country's agriculture ministry said in a statement it had uncovered several meat export operations that had undercut competitors and evaded taxes by failing to properly register their businesses with the state.

The report did not list the names of the companies involved or the destinations of the exports.

A agriculture ministry spokesman declined to comment further.

State prosecutors would begin preparing formal complaints shortly, once inspections are completed, the ministry said in the statement.

Argentina is a major world exporter of beef and China is a key customer.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola, writing by Dave Sherwood, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

 

Latest News

Industry
County Fair Livestock Sale Pivots Last Minute, Raises Nearly $100,000 for Trooper Shot in Ambush Hours Before

Injured Texas Trooper Chad Walker has ties to the fair as his family shows livestock. So, the Limestone County Fair Association livestock sale turned into an opportunity to raise money for the Walker family.

Tyne Morgan
Beef Production
Red Angus Teams With IMI Global

A new arrangement between the Red Angus Association of America and IMI Global will allow cattle producers who take advantage of Red Angus value-added programs to more easily utilize IMI Global verification services.

Brandi Buzzard Frobose
Beef Production
Selection for Growth and Carcass Merit

After considering traits most economically important to us in our own production and marketing system, bull selection is critical to maximize the genetic potential of future calf crops to perform in those traits.

Mark Z. Johnson
Industry
Bringing Relevance and Value to the Beef Industry

Beef industry organizations will need to evolve in order to continue to bring value in the future. That philosophy is particularly true for breed associations, said Mark McCully, CEO of the American Angus Association.

Holly Martin
Beef Production
Profit Tracker: Cattle, Hog Profits Trend Higher

Cash prices for both cattle and hogs advanced last week leaving feeding margins for both species solidly in the black. Hog margins were positive for the eighth consecutive week and cattle climbed out of the red.

Greg Henderson
Ag Policy
Argentina Suspends 15 Beef Exporters for Evading State Controls

Argentina said on Monday it had suspended 15 meat exporters for dodging industry regulations, derailing at least 40 tonnes of shipments from one of the world's best-known beef producers.

Reuters
View More