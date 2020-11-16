Market Reports

Hulett: Cash Cresting?

Cash prices traded higher

Most cattle feeders in the southern region waited until late Friday morning before trading cattle.  Feeders were optimistic that a chance, if slim, was available to push the market higher than $110.  However, once the board broke, feeders saw their optimism vanish quickly with trade staying at $110.

Producers in the North saw their market trend with that of the South.  The North cash trade topped out at $110 and dressed trade was in the low $170’s.  Although the price had a significant jump, many of the cattle were sold with additional time, giving the packer a healthy inventory.  The additional inventory could give the packer leverage to work the cash trade market lower.

Did outside factors or did cash trade cresting at $110 create the sell off Friday?  This week’s cash bids from the packer might be the best answer to that question.  As the year winds down, it appears that the packer will be back in the driver’s seat with producer having very little leverage opportunity.

Brad Hulett is Director, Customer Development & Regional Manager, Kansas at Consolidated Beef Producers , Inc.

Cattle weights are declining
Cattle Carcass Weights Moderating

Market analysts see signs that feedyards have significantly reduced the COVID-19-induced backlog of cattle and are regaining currentness, also a key factor in the recent market rally.

Greg Henderson
2 hours ago
Industry
USMEF held its Strategic Planning Conference Nov 10-13.
USMEF Details Creative Global Marketing Solutions, Elects Leaders

Adapting market development programs for U.S. pork, beef and lamb to a COVID-impacted world and meeting the changing needs of international consumers were dominant themes of the USMEF Strategic Planning Conference.

Joe Schuele
45 min ago
Industry
Eddie Jackson
Beef Loving Texans Names Eddie Jackson as Chief Recipe Officer

Food Network Chef and former NFL star Eddie Jackson has been named Chief Recipe Officer for Beef Loving Texans to develop unique, timely recipes and partnering as an ambassador for the brand.

Industry Press Release
3 hours ago
Industry
Beef in grocery store
Derrell Peel: The Current State Of Beef Demand

Beef demand has remained remarkably strong since the beginning of the pandemic. Beef demand continues to be challenged with restricted food service, but retail grocery demand remains robust.

Derrell Peel - Oklahoma State University
33 min ago
Industry
Meat Industry Reaches All-Time Low Injury Rate Despite Activist Claims

A new study shows U.S. meat and poultry packers and processors have reached a new, all-time low for injuries in the workplace.

Jennifer Shike
54 min ago
Market Reports
Cash cattle prices traded higher
November Cattle Rally Continues

The rally in the cattle markets continued this week with solid gains in both cash fed cattle and the boxed beef cutout. Cash cattle prices are now at a level not seen since late June.

Greg Henderson
5 hours ago