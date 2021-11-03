Vytelle Solutions Accelerates Genetic Progress

Precision livestock company Vytelle has assembled the first integrated technology platform built to accelerate genetic progress in cattle. This allows producers to sustainably deliver more protein with fewer inputs, helping to ensure meat and milk are viable, competitive food choices for future generations.

Vytelle’s visionary brand is committed to transforming the industry by making individual animal management possible, helping cattle producers transform decision making, and bringing a new certainty to performance, health and genetic progress through the Vytelle solutions: VYTELLE SENSE, VYTELLE INSIGHT and VYTELLE ADVANCE.

VYTELLE SENSE data capture helps seedstock and feedlot cattle producers measure key performance factors for better genetic and beef marketing management. Vytelle’s proprietary individual animal data capture system collects feed intake and in-pen weight measurements to identify elite-performing animals to help producers make more-informed marketing and genetic selection choices. Vytelle’s low-contact devices collect key performance data with no stress on the animal and automatically communicate it for processing and integration with other information.

VYTELLE INSIGHT enables better decision-making for cattle operations with easy-to-understand phenotypic and genomic reporting and insights. VYTELLE INSIGHT decision-support tools translate billions of data points into knowledge cattle producers can use to monitor, predict and optimize overall animal performance. Built on 30 years of continuous advancement in helping producers collect and use cattle data, Vytelle’s decision tools are now driven by the industry’s first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI) analytic engine. It quickly processes phenotypic, genomic, environmental and performance data into easy-to-read dashboards and reports, enabling more-informed choices for producers’ cattle operations.

VYTELLE ADVANCE is high-performance reproductive technology, utilizing the most modern in vitro fertilization (IVF) technique to help move producers’ cattle herds forward quickly by multiplying offspring from elite-performing animals, shortening generation intervals and improving reproductive efficiency. Vytelle's skilled technicians perform oocyte collection on donors, without the use of follicle stimulating hormone (FSH). In Vytelle’s lab, the eggs are carefully fertilized using semen from the sires of the producer’s choice. Embryos are then returned fresh or frozen to meet the needs of each producer.

Producers can progress their genetics and make the most important mating and reproductive decisions with Vytelle’s solutions today. Visit www.vytelle.com.