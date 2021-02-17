Tyson Provides Incentives For Worker Vaccinations

Tyson Foods announces additional incentives for frontline workers to receive vaccinations for COVID-19. The company said in a news release it already offers free, on-site COVID-19 vaccinations at its U.S. facilities, and now will also compensate workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source.

The company said several hundred team members, mostly health service staff and workers over the age of 65, have already been vaccinated. Tyson expects about 1,000 frontline workers in Illinois, Missouri and Virginia will be vaccinated this week and is prepared to provide free access at other locations across the country as more doses of the vaccine are made available.

Tyson Foods is partnering with Matrix Medical Network to educate the company’s 120,000 U.S. team members about the vaccines and is working with local and state health officials as well as approved vaccine providers to access doses, pursuant to prioritization regulations. Vaccinations for Tyson Foods team members are voluntary, but highly encouraged, according to the company.

“I appreciate the company’s efforts to secure vaccines for us,” said Tim Adams, who works at Tyson’s Wilkesboro complex and has been employed with Tyson for 47 years. “I’m in a high-risk category due to my health, so for me it was an easy decision to get vaccinated. It’s the next logical step in keeping myself and those around me healthy and safe.”

“This incentive is an additional way we can encourage our frontline workers to receive the vaccination, which we believe is another important protective measure,” said Johanna Söderström, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Tyson Foods. “We’re ready to vaccinate more of our people, especially through the free, on-site vaccination program we’ve developed, however, vaccine availability continues to vary by state.”

Tyson said providing its workers access to the vaccine is one of a series of measures the company has taken to fight COVID-19. Tyson says it has invested millions of dollars since last spring to transform its U.S. facilities with protective measures, from walk-through temperature scanners and workstation dividers to social distance monitors and always-on testing, as well as provide additional team member pay and benefits. Tyson said it has also expanded its health services staff, added a chief medical officer and plans to pilot health clinics for team members and their families early this year.