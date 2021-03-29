Industry

Suez Canal Blockage Affects Livestock Carriers

At least 20 ships carrying livestock were caught up in the Suez Canal blockage, according to marine tracking data. Giant cargo ship Ever Given ran aground March 23 while attempting to cross through the canal and was dislodged on Monday, March 29.

The vessel tracking website Marine Traffic identified at least 11 vessels that were carrying cattle, sheep, and other livestock, while Australia-based NGO Animals International added another nine to the list, according to The Guardian.

Authorities said the animals on board the ships are free from danger at the moment, but the longer the delay the more problems can pile up. Livestock ships generally carry enough feed and water for an extra week at sea as a precaution.

Peter Stevenson, chief policy officer at Compassion in World Farming, told Bloomberg that he “wouldn’t expect just after a two-day delay for a problem to have built up. It’s as time goes by that the problems get worse. Occasionally, there are real scandals when things go wrong, but it’s a day-to-day horror.”

“My greatest fear is that animals run out of food and water and they get stuck on the ships because they cannot be unloaded somewhere else for paperwork reasons,” he added.

More than 18,800 ships with a net tonnage of 1.17 billion tonnes passed through the canal during 2020. That's an average of 51.5 ships per day.

 

Latest News

Beef Production
Where Premiums Are Earned

Cattlemen joining a March webinar hosted by the Certified Angus Beef ® brand learned how to understand beef carcass value and more while discovering the sources of premiums they earn for their best cattle.

Kylee Kohls
Ag Policy
USTR's Tai Tells EU Antitrust Chief She Wants "More Positive" Trade Ties

USTR Katherine Tai on Monday told the European Union's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, that she has a "strong desire to develop a more positive and productive" trade relationship with the EU.

Reuters
Beef Production
Stocker and Feeder Cattle Ratchet Higher

Calves and stocker cattle sold higher at auctions across the country the last full week of March. Feeder cattle futures rallied to new contract highs and settled up $1.15 to $2.325, with the May contract leading gains.

Greg Henderson
Industry
Drovers Weekly Cattle Markets Update

Here's this week's update on cattle prices.

Drovers Editors
Beef Production
Do Imported Rescue Dogs Pose Threat to Livestock Industry?

Each year, several thousand dogs enter the U.S. for resale or adoption. In a recent Hogs on the Hill article, NPPC chief veterinarian Liz Wagstrom wrote that it’s time to sound the alarm on importing rescue dogs.

Jennifer Shike
Industry
Roaming Steer Captured in Rhode Island

A wily steer that roamed the streets of Johnston, Rhode Island, for seven weeks has been captured. The Providence Journal reports the steer is back with his owner who said the steer is “fine, happy and healthy.”

Greg Henderson
View More