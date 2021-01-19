Industry

Optigrid 45 Receives Combination Approvals For Finishing Feedlot Cattle

Feedyard cattle
Feedyard cattle
(File photo)

Huvepharma announces Optigrid 45, ractopamine hydrochloride Type A medicated article, a feed additive used to promote weight gain and improve feed efficiency in finishing feedlot cattle, has received U.S. Food & Drug Administration approval for combination use with other drug feed additive products in the manufacture of Type B and C medicated feeds.

Optigrid 45, which is comprised of the active ingredient ractopamine hydrochloride, can be fed as a complete feed or top dress feed to cattle fed in confinement for slaughter during the last 28 days to 48 days on feed prior to harvest. The combination approvals allow Optigrid 45 to be used with other feed additives commonly fed to feedlot cattle, including monensin, tylosin and melengestrol.

The four specific combinations receiving FDA approval include Optigrid 45 with Monovet 90 (monensin Type A medicated article); Optigrid 45 with Monovet 90 and Tylovet (tylosin phosphate Type A Medicated Article); Optigrid 45 with Monovet 90 and MGA (melengestrol); and Optigrid 45 with Monovet 90, Tylovet, and MGA.

The company received FDA approval for Optigrid 45 in June 2020. For more information, contact a Huvepharma sales representative or the Huvepharma’s Customer Service team at 877-994-4883.

 

 

