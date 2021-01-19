Industry

Merck Announces Bovilis Nasalgen 3-PMH Intranasal BRD vaccine

AL Ranch
AL Ranch
(Hall & Hall)

Merck Animal Health has announced that Bovilis Nasalgen 3-PMH is now available to veterinarians and cattle producers to protect cattle from five of the most common pneumonia-causing viral and bacterial pathogens. Approved for use in dairy and beef cattle, this is the first intranasal vaccine effective in providing early, broad-spectrum respiratory protection against both viral and bacterial pathogens in a needle free, animal- and BQA-friendly administration.

     “Bovilis Nasalgen 3-PMH is a modified-live, intranasal vaccine that stimulates a strong early immune response to help give calves a strong foundation of respiratory disease protection,” says Scott Nordstrom, D.V.M., director of livestock innovation and discovery, Merck Animal Health. “Results of efficacy, duration of immunity and safety studies demonstrate the vaccine is safe and effective for calves at 1 week of age or older.”

     The vaccine protects against infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR), bovine respiratory syncytial virus (BRSV), parainfluenza 3 (PI3), Mannheimia haemolytica and Pasteurella multocida.

     Cattle veterinarians and producers can now purchase Bovilis Nasalgen 3-PMH. The vaccine is administered in a single 2-mL dose. It contains a unique BluShadowTM diluent that clearly indicates which animals have been vaccinated. With needle-free intranasal administration, the vaccine meets best management practices outlined in the industry’s Beef Quality Assurance program.

     Bovilis Nasaslgen 3-PMH is proven safe for use in pregnant cows and in calves nursing pregnant cows, as well as young calves. It is available in 2-mL, 20-mL and 100-mL packages. Consult your veterinarian for specific usage guidance.

 

 

Latest News

Beef Production
.
Three Keys to Quality Colostrum for Beef Calves

Calves are wholly dependent on colostrum from their mothers and the instant a calf is born, a clock begins ticking on its colostrum intake that can have lasting effects on its health and productivity

Boehringer Ingelheim
12 min ago
Ag Policy
Livestock Producers on Level Playing Field Thanks to MOU Between USDA and FDA

USDA announces the finalization of a MOU with FDA outlining responsibilities concerning the regulation of certain animals developed using genetic engineering that are intended for agricultural purposes. 

Jennifer Shike
1 hour ago
Industry
Feedyard cattle
Optigrid 45 Receives Combination Approvals For Finishing Feedlot Cattle

The combination approvals allow Optigrid 45 to be used with other feed additives commonly fed to feedlot cattle, including monensin, tylosin and melengestrol.

Industry Press Release
5 min ago
Industry
Ty Bayer
Ty Bayer Is Red Angus Herdsman of the Year

Ty Bayer, Ringle, Wisconsin, was selected as the 2021 Red Angus Herdsman of the Year at the National Red Angus Open Show during Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma City.

Brandi Buzzard Frobose
16 min ago
Beef Production
Feed Sustainability: Moving the Animal Protein Industry Forward

As the animal protein industry continues to find innovative ways to decrease the carbon footprint of animal products, a new resource guide may help move those efforts forward.

Jennifer Shike
17 min ago
Beef Production
Guide Rock Fire
Nebraska Wildfire Forced Evacuations, Donations Sought

A wildfire forced evacuations in southwest Nebraska last week as the entire state is now in a drought. The Nebraska Cattlemen have identified ways to help those impacted by the fire.

Greg Henderson
18 hours ago