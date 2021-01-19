Merck Announces Bovilis Nasalgen 3-PMH Intranasal BRD vaccine

Merck Animal Health has announced that Bovilis Nasalgen 3-PMH is now available to veterinarians and cattle producers to protect cattle from five of the most common pneumonia-causing viral and bacterial pathogens. Approved for use in dairy and beef cattle, this is the first intranasal vaccine effective in providing early, broad-spectrum respiratory protection against both viral and bacterial pathogens in a needle free, animal- and BQA-friendly administration.

“Bovilis Nasalgen 3-PMH is a modified-live, intranasal vaccine that stimulates a strong early immune response to help give calves a strong foundation of respiratory disease protection,” says Scott Nordstrom, D.V.M., director of livestock innovation and discovery, Merck Animal Health. “Results of efficacy, duration of immunity and safety studies demonstrate the vaccine is safe and effective for calves at 1 week of age or older.”

The vaccine protects against infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR), bovine respiratory syncytial virus (BRSV), parainfluenza 3 (PI3), Mannheimia haemolytica and Pasteurella multocida.

Cattle veterinarians and producers can now purchase Bovilis Nasalgen 3-PMH. The vaccine is administered in a single 2-mL dose. It contains a unique BluShadowTM diluent that clearly indicates which animals have been vaccinated. With needle-free intranasal administration, the vaccine meets best management practices outlined in the industry’s Beef Quality Assurance program.

Bovilis Nasaslgen 3-PMH is proven safe for use in pregnant cows and in calves nursing pregnant cows, as well as young calves. It is available in 2-mL, 20-mL and 100-mL packages. Consult your veterinarian for specific usage guidance.