JBS Offers $100 to Employees Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine

The JBS plant in Greeley, Co.
CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Meatpacker JBS USA and chicken company Pilgrim's Pride Corp said on Thursday they will pay $100 to U.S. employees who voluntarily receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The bonus is intended to encourage employees to get inoculations, after thousands of U.S. meatpacking workers became infected with the coronavirus last year. Outbreaks of the disease temporarily shut slaughterhouses in the spring, pushing up meat prices and tightening supplies for consumers.

JBS USA and Pilgrim's Pride said internal surveys showed 60% to 90% of employees at individual facilities were willing to be vaccinated. The companies have launched educational campaigns to promote the vaccine to their workforce, which includes immigrants from around the world.

According to federal guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, food and agricultural workers are scheduled to receive the vaccine in a later phase, after healthcare workers and people over the age of 75.

"We recognize that some team members in our diverse workforce may have concerns or be less inclined to get vaccinated," said Chris Gaddis, JBS USA's head of human resources.

JBS USA processes beef and pork and is the U.S. arm of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA, which mostly owns Pilgrim's Pride.

The companies are working with state and local health departments and healthcare providers to determine the best way to deliver the vaccine at each plant location, according to a statement.

Rival meatpacker Tyson Foods Inc said on Thursday it will offer vaccines on site at its facilities while employees are on the job.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Rosalba O'Brien)

 

Latest News

“Etsy of Meat” Provides New Options for Consumers

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, a farmer and businessman from southeast Iowa came up with an idea that has now grown into an expanding online marketplace known as ChopLocal.

Jennifer Shike
3 hours ago
Getting Consumers to Shop Retail’s Deli-Prepared

An online quantitative survey of 1,193 consumers was able to identify opportunities and challenges to getting consumers to shop the deli-prepared section of their grocery store.

Beef Checkoff
22 hours ago
Trump Pardons South Dakota Ranchers

President Trump granted full pardons to members of a South Dakota ranching family who were supported by Governor Kristi Noem and Senator Mike Rounds.

Greg Henderson
22 hours ago
Angus Names Esther McCabe Director of Performance Programs

The American Angus Association® recently named Esther McCabe, Ph.D., a third-generation Angus producer originally from Elk City, Kansas, as director of performance programs.

Whitney Whitaker
22 hours ago
Alltech E-CO2 launches Feeds EA™ model to lower feed footprint

As agriculture moves towards more sustainable solutions and ingredients, Alltech E-CO2 has developed the Feeds EA™ model to help feed manufacturers and producers measure and lower the carbon footprint of their feed.

Industry Press Release
23 hours ago
Profit Tracker: Cattle, Hog Margins In The Red

Higher grain prices and lower cash livestock prices contributed to a decline in feeding margins last week, leaving closeouts showing red ink for both cattle and hogs.

Greg Henderson
1 day ago