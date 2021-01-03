Drovers Weekly Cattle Markets Update

Here's the latest on cattle market prices and margins. Check this page every Monday for the newest analysis and be the first in the know by signing up for the Drovers' weekly market text alerts by texting "Cattle" to 31313.

For the week of February 26:

Wholesale Beef Higher, But Cash Cattle Struggle

Beef packers continued to maintain their strangle-hold on the market this week. Rising boxed beef cutout prices will pad packer profits – likely to exceed $400 per head.

Stronger Undertone In Stocker And Feeder Prices

Auction markets noted firm demand and a stronger undertone last week for grazing cattle with spring now less than a month away. Auctions were in full-swing again after the previous week's winter storms.

Hulett: Fed Cattle Steady as Board Falls

Packers, as usual, were in a position of leverage and needed very little cattle for the next week’s harvest. This continues to be the biggest problem with driving the cash price higher.

Peel: U.S. Beef Exports Expected To Increase

U.S. beef exports are expected to increase modestly in 2021 to reach the second highest level behind the 2018 export record. A key to export growth includes continued growth in the China/Hong Kong market.

Register Now for Next Week's FREE Breeding Soundness Webinar!

Drovers and Bovine Veterinarian invite you to attend a free one-hour webinar March 9 at 7 p.m Central on how to use breeding soundness exams to ensure adult and yearling bulls are ready for the breeding season. PLUS- Veterinarians are eligible for one hour of CE credit.