Determination of a FarmHer Evolves Into a Direct-Market Beef Business

When Hannah Esch went to college, she brought with her a love of cattle, an entrepreneurial spirit and a desire to dig in. At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she landed in the Engler Entrepreneurship program and dove head first into starting her own company, Oak Barn Beef, in 2018 as a sophomore.



In the beginning, the learning curve was steep, but Hannah didn’t shy away from figuring out how to price, market, store and ship meat to customers around the country. For the first couple of years, Hannah sourced cattle from her parent’s Unadilla, Neb., operation, worked with a custom processor and shipped subscription boxes of dry-aged beef and sold meat directly from a retired cattle barn on the farm that was converted into Oak Barn Beef’s headquarters.

In 2021, Hannah married Eric Esch and moved the business to West Point, Neb. The move brought new opportunities. In 2022, Eric and Hannah renovated a building in town, which includes a freezer, warehouse, office and storefront. In late 2022, the couple welcomed their own little Farmher. After a months-long renovation process, the Eschs hosted a grand opening celebration of The Barn in late January 2023. The expanded space allows them to continue growing their order capacity, which recently included filling two UPS trucks with more than 200 boxes. (Fun fact: Hannah has shipped beef to all 50 states every year she’s been in business.)

Hannah is an inspiration — and her journey is a reminder to run after what you want with passion and drive. She started her business as a college student and while it hasn’t always been easy, her determination to make Oak Barn Beef successful for the long haul hasn’t faltered.

Farm Journal is partnering with FarmHer to bring you stories about strong, smart and capable women who love the land, care for communities and feed the people.

