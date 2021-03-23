Avoid, Adapt, Alter, Accept: Stress Management Tools for Farm Families

The only certainty during spring planting is uncertainty. Farmers face many challenges: too much rain, too little rain, long hours, diseases, machinery breakdowns.

Josie Rudolphi, University of Illinois Extension specialist, says that most farm injuries occur during the spring and the fall when stress and fatigue increase risks for farmers. Stress and mental health conditions add to the risk factors for agricultural injury. Though faced with multiple challenges, farm operators are unlikely to seek help for mental health issues.

"Managing stress is an important component to injury prevention, health, and safety," says Rudolphi. The U of I assistant professor will discuss the signs and symptoms of stress and offer methods to cope with the season's stressors during a free webinar.

"By using the Four A Method of avoid, adapt, alter, and accept, farmers can successfully manage the stress of long hours and unpredictability this planting season," Rudolphi says.

The free online webinar begins at noon April 1. Register online. If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please email Rudolphi. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

