Stronger Undertone In Stocker And Feeder Prices

Auction markets noted firm demand and a stronger undertone last week for grazing cattle with spring now less than a month away. The previous week saw the second lightest non-holiday volume in more than 10 years due to winter storms and brutally cold temperatures.

Agricultural Marketing Service reporters found South Central and Southeast auctions displayed a higher undertone on grazing-type calves and a weaker undertone o the heavier two-way to yearling-type steers and heifers. North Central auctions saw mostly mixed prices as most backgrounders and feedlots will see muddy pen conditions this week.

North Central and South Central auctions found buyers hungry to fill orders for grazing calves. Winter Livestock in Dodge City saw a half-load of 484-pound fancy calves trade at $206 per cwt. A load of 725-pound steers at the St. Joseph Stockyards sold for $157.25. A load of 818-pound steers sold at Bassett (NE) Livestock for $146.50 per cwt., and a load of 483-pound steers sold for $210.75 in Valentine (NE) Livestock Auction, while their 514-pound heavier mates sold at $208 per cwt.

Auction market receipts totaled 216,800 head last week compared to just 77,600 the previous week and 202,700 the same week a year ago.

