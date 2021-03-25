Beef Production

New Calf Care & Quality Assurance Program Launched

The U.S. calf-raising sector now has a program to help ensure optimal calf health and welfare via the Calf Care & Quality Assurance (CCQA) program. CCQA is the first, collaborative educational tool that provides guidelines for calf raisers. The CCQA program is a joint initiative led by NCBA’s Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program, funded by the Beef Checkoff, and the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) program, managed by the National Milk Producer’s Federation (NMPF) with support from the Dairy Calf and Heifer Association, and the Beef Checkoff-funded Veal Quality Assurance (VQA) program.

“The Calf Care & Quality Assurance program not only exists to support calf raisers, but it helps the consumer understand the attention given to calves, as well,” said Dr. Brett Boyum, Dairy Production Veterinarian for Riverview, LLP and member of the CCQA task force. “Ultimately, the consumer should feel good about knowing that calf-raisers sites following this program will be raising their calves in a responsible manner with their health and welfare as the top priority.”

A reference manual sets the foundation for the CCQA program. The program has been developed understanding the diversity of calf-raising enterprises, being science and outcomes based while maintaining facility type and size neutrality. While the practices identified in the manual are not the only practices that can meet the desired outcomes, the program provides a framework that will serve as great resource for anyone working in the calf-raising industry. In addition to the manual, the CCQA program will roll out producer-focused training modules that will certify producers in the principles of excellent calf care highlighted throughout the manual later in 2021.

“This program represents a leading industry collaboration FOR the calf. It’s an impressive achievement to bring representatives from BQA, FARM, DCHA and VQA together to actively challenge and establish guidelines and standards that align with the values, commitment and passion of calf raisers, shared Stuart Hall, MRCVS, California dairy farmer and task force member. “It’s this passion for calf health and well-being that I plan to nurture using the CCQA manual as an educational tool and reference to challenge our practices and optimize our outcomes for the calf. I think we can all be proud of what we do and why we do it and confidently communicate this with the consumer.”

To learn more about The Calf Care & Quality Assurance (CCQA), please go to: calfcareqa.org

 

Latest News

Beef Production
Nebraska_Rangeland_Pasture_Forage
Bayer to Give Away Nearly 900 Acres of Rejuvra® Herbicide to Take Back Land From Cheatgrass

Seven ranchers can win herbicide proven to reduce costs and grow business for the long haul.

Industry Press Release
Ag Policy
Senate Extends PPP Loan Deadline; Only 3% of Ag Community Taking Advantage of Program to Date

Farmers and ranchers have more time to sign up for the Paycheck Protection Program. The Senate passed legislation to extend the deadline from March 31 to May 31.

Tyne Morgan
Beef Production
New Calf Care & Quality Assurance Program Launched

The U.S. calf-raising sector now has a program to help ensure optimal calf health and welfare via the Calf Care & Quality Assurance (CCQA) program, the first, collaborative educational tool that provides guidelines.

Drovers news source
Beef Production
Resilient Biotics Wins First-Ever Beef Alliance Startup Challenge

Resilient Biotics, a North-Carolina-based startup, has been named the winner of the 2021 Beef Alliance Startup Challenge and has earned a chance to conduct a pilot with a Beef Alliance member company.

Drovers news source
Beef Production
Profit Tracker: Cattle in the Red, Hog Rally Continues

Profit margins for cattle and hogs continue trending in opposite directions as feedyard closeouts slipped below breakeven and hog margins saw another boost from higher prices.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
Quest for Hybrid Vigor Puts Herefords in Demand

Ranchers are finding advantages in profitability, retained female fertility and longevity when using Hereford bulls in their crossbreeding programs, and many advantages translate into benefits at the feedyard, too.

Drovers news source
View More