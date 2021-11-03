Beef Production

Hamilton Ranch Listed in Kansas

The Hamilton Ranch in Kansas’ Flint Hills has been listed for sale by Hall & Hall. The 5,152-acre ranch is comprised mostly of native prairie grasses in Greenwood County and is priced at $10.6 million.

Historically the ranch has been utilized as a cow/calf operation, and most of the ranch is wide open grazing country, yet areas near the headquarters have bromegrass pastures along creek bottoms with good winter protection. The wooded areas of the creek bottoms also offer some outstanding hunting areas.

The Hamilton Ranch is cross-fenced into large pastures, with several traps along with approximately 300 acres of bromegrass. Most of the exterior fences are 6-strand barbed wire with steel pipe set-in-concrete corners and braces.

Hall & Hall says the ranch has excellent grazing, is well-fenced and the land is typical of the Flint Hills that are underlain with limestone. The wide-open grazing areas within the gently rolling hills are accented by draws with scattered trees showing the abundance of the springs that feed the many ponds.

 

