Beef Production

Feeder Cattle Receipts Higher, Prices Lower

For the second consecutive week, feeder cattle auction receipts increased substantially following February’s storms. Prices, however, declined again for the second week as demand was called moderate to good.

Agricultural Marketing Services reporters called last week’s prices $1 to $4 per cwt. at auctions across the nation.

Many wheat pasture cattle were headed to town as early March is the time to pull cattle from grazing wheat. Large receipts of wheat cattle were found at Kansas and Oklahoma auctions. AMS reporters said wheat pasture cattle were hardened up by the recent winter weather and more attractive to feeder cattle buyers.

Last week’s fed cattle market traded at $114 in the South Plains, with dressed sales in the North at $178 to $180. Cattle feeders sold 25,000 of the 80,000 head for 15-30 day delivery. Packers already control a large number of formula and contract cattle for March, leading analysts to speculate cash prices will be softer this week.

Auction receipts last week were 282,800, compared to 216,800 the week before, and 179,900 a year ago.

Related stories:

Cash Fed Cattle 5 Weeks Steady

 

Latest News

Beef Production
Feeder Cattle Receipts Higher, Prices Lower

For the second consecutive week, feeder cattle auction receipts increased substantially following February’s storms. Prices, however, declined again for the second week as demand was called moderate to good.

Greg Henderson
Industry
Drovers Weekly Cattle Markets Update

Here's this week's update on cattle prices.

Drovers Editors
Beef Production
Hulett: Steady Once Again

There appeared to be more cattle trade than what we have seen for several weeks, but with only one or two packers needing cattle it was difficult for feeders to push the market higher.

Brad Hulett
Industry
NAHMS To Conduct Feedlot Study

USDA's Animal Health Monitoring System (NAHMS) is conducting a national study focusing on cattle health and management in U.S. feedlots with at least 50 head.

Industry Press Release
Ag Policy
NCBA Opposes Cattle Markets Transparency Act In Current Form

The Cattle Transparency Act of 2021 was introduced in the Senate to mandate weekly minimum cash cattle trades. NCBA policy supports a voluntary approach to increase negotiated trades to regionally sufficient levels.

NCBA
Beef Production
Peel: Volatile Feeder Auction Volumes in Oklahoma

Feeder cattle markets have bounced back from the brutal February storm just in time for the termination of winter grazing of dual-purpose wheat.

Derrell Peel - Oklahoma State University
View More