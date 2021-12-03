Beef Production

Cattle: Stuck On Steady

BT_Feedlot_Cattle
BT_Feedlot_Cattle

The calendar still read January the last time cattle prices saw an advance. Cattle feeders then – and now – believed they were gaining market leverage and demand might soon spike. Instead, cash cattle prices finished a sixth consecutive week trading at steady on Friday.

Moderate trade occurred in the South at $114 per cwt., with moderate to active trade in the North at $113 to $114 live and $178 to mostly $180 dressed. The sideways trade comes with some positives: cattle weights are in decline and the aggressive kill schedules support ideas of tighter second quarter market-ready supplies.

Weekly packer plant capacity utilization is running 2% to 3% lower than last year due to social distancing of workers, which likely accounts for much of the loss in market leverage for feeders. Beef demand, however, remains strong and packers remain enticed to keep plants humming as margins are large.

April live cattle futures closed the day up $0.475 at $119.00 and for the week lost 2 1/2 cents. May feeder cattle futures hit a new contract high today and closed up $1.975 at $148.375. For the week, May feeders gained $3.225.

June live cattle futures have trended up the past two weeks and are not far below the contract high scored in February. The cattle market bulls are hoping for a seasonal recovery in the cash cattle market soon.

Estimated cattle slaughter this week is 647,000 head compared to 640,690 head last year. The total year-to-date was 6.7474 million head, 3.1% below last year.

Boxed beef cutout values are trending lower, with Choice boxed beef closing Friday at $227.02 per cwt., down $6.11 from the previous week. Select boxed beef closed Friday at $221.45 per cwt., up $0.72 from the previous week.

Feeder cattle prices were called $1 to $3 higher.

 

Latest News

Industry
BT_Millennial_Beef_Consumers_Grocery
How Production Claims Affect Retail Sales

When a consumer enters a retail store, they have more options today than ever before. Fresh beef receives a lot of focus from consumers and the beef industry is diverse and innovative in the fresh products it offers.

Beef Checkoff
Industry
Nutrition Professionals Receive Beef Research Highlights

The benefits of protein as part of a healthy adult diet was drawn from checkoff-funded research conducted by North Dakota State University and presented to dieticians and nutritionists at a recent symposium.

Industry Press Release
Beef Production
BT_Feedlot_Cattle
Cattle: Stuck On Steady

The calendar still read January the last time cattle prices saw an advance. Cattle feeders believed they were gaining market leverage and demand might soon spike. Instead, cattle finished a sixth week trading steady.

Greg Henderson
Industry
Cowboys Needed For Wily Rhode Island Steer

A 1,500-pound steer escaped Feb. 4 while unloading at Rhode Island Beef and Veal, a slaughterhouse in Johnston. The steer is rather wily as he has only been seen a handful of times in the six weeks since his escape.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
Hamilton Ranch Listed in Kansas

The Hamilton Ranch in Kansas' Flint Hills has been listed by Hall & Hall. The 5,152-acre ranch is comprised mostly of native prairie grasses and is located in Greenwood County.

Greg Henderson
Industry
Vytelle Solutions Accelerates Genetic Progress

Precision livestock company Vytelle has assembled the first integrated technology platform built to accelerate genetic progress in cattle, allowing producers to deliver more protein with fewer inputs.

Industry Press Release
View More