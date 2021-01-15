Beef Production

Cash Cattle Weaker As Grain Rallies

Cash cattle prices slipped daily most of the week. Cattle in the South began at $111 on Tuesday, saw $110 on Wednesday and bids of $109 Thursday, $1 to $3 lower for the week. Cattle in the North began at $110 on Tuesday but sold for $108 by Thursday. Dressed cattle sold for $172 to $174 per cwt., $1 to $4 lower.

Packer demand was called moderate and supplies plentiful.

Boxed beef values pushed higher during the week, with Friday’s Choice at $213.62 per cwt, $6.82 higher than last week. Select closed at $203.15 per cwt, $6.46 higher.

CME Live cattle finished 45 cents to $1.325 higher through the December contract on Friday. Feeder cattle posted gains of $1.70 to $2.45 through the October contract. But for the week, April live cattle dropped $1.10, while March feeders fell $1. Feeder cattle futures remain highly responsive to price movements in the corn market. March corn closed 35 cents higher on the week to $5.31 ½.

Grain markets rallied after USDA slashed its estimate of 2020-21 supplies by 402 million bushels, based on a smaller crop and unexpected cut in beginning stocks. USDA also reduced its projected useage forecast by 250 million bushels, yet U.S. carryover is set to fall to the smallest in seven years.

Feeder cattle sold at auction $1 to $7 lower. Calves were called mixed from $3 lower to $3 higher.

Cattle slaughter was estimated at 651,000 head, compared to 632,987 last year. The year-to-date total was 1.369 million head, 236,000 short of last year.

Markets and government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.

 

Industry
Packing plant workers
Fired Tyson Managers: ‘Betting Pool’ Stories Distorted

Former Tyson Foods Waterloo, Iowa, plant managers dispute claims of how an "office pool" regarding COVID-19 was portrayed in news stories and deny it was about how many employees would contract the virus.

Greg Henderson
1 hour ago
Industry
Dream Lake with Hallett Peak in the background, at Rocky Mountain National Park.
Hi-Plains Researchers To Help Protect Rocky Mountain National Park

A Texas A&M AgriLife team will work with the Colorado Livestock Association and other stakeholders to refine and evaluate practices to reduce agricultural ammonia emissions into Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park.

Kay Ledbetter
12 min ago
Industry
AL Ranch
Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Launches “MBA NextGen”

MBA NextGen updates the popular MBA training modules making it easier than ever for a new generation of farmers and ranchers to share their story and advocate knowledgeably for the beef industry.

Industry Press Release
8 min ago
Greg Henderson
Greg Henderson
Overall Meat Sales Higher In 2020

Meat sales - both dollar values and volume - were significantly higher in 2020. Those gains, however, came at the expense of a crippled restaurant and food service industry that may take years to recover.

9 min ago
Industry
Progressive Beef
Progressive Beef and Wendy’s® Advance Partnership

Wendy's announces 15% increase in percentage of beef sourced through Progressive Beef-certified producers in 2020; on track to meet goal of at least 50% this year.

Industry Press Release
14 min ago
Industry
Cattle and hog feeding
Profit Tracker: Cattle, Hog Margins Treading Water

Cattle and hog finishing profit margins were little changed from last week, with modest profits for cattle and losses for hogs. Beef packer margins declined again to their lowest mark since March.

Greg Henderson
3 days ago