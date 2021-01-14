Opinion

Overall Meat Sales Higher In 2020

Piedra Valley Ranch
Piedra Valley Ranch
(Hall & Hall)

The impact of COVID-19 on consumer buying habits continued through the end of the year, with overall meat dollar sales 18.4% higher and volume sales up 10.3% compared to 2019.

Meat sales data, compiled by IRI and reported by Anne Marie Roerink, 210 Analytics, translated into an additional $12.7 billion in meat department sales during the pandemic, which includes an astounding additional $5.7 billion for beef, $1.6 billion for chicken and $1.1 billion for pork than during the same period in 2019.

Awesome, numbers for sure, though the gains come at the expense of a crippled restaurant and food service industry which will require years to recover.

A recent survey by the National Restaurant Association found 17% of America’s restaurants have either closed permanently or long-term. That would be about 110,000 businesses, and NRA survey data show the average length of operation of those restaurants is 16 years.

That stunning data should be of concern to livestock producers as prior to the pandemic, food service accounted for 55% to 60% of all meat demand. So far, consumers have picked up the slack by increasing their purchases of meat at retail. But meat analysts worry that trend may soon be stressed by growing unemployment numbers.  

In the latter half of the year, meat department gains have consistently been between 12-15% above year ago levels. The first quarter outlook for 2021 is likely going to continue to be dominated by news and concern over the virus and the vaccine and is likely going to generate similar sales results.

Consumers are also worried. The mid-December shopper survey IRI found that consumers’ expected length of the health crisis had shortened slightly this month since the vaccine distribution began, however the majority of Americans are braced for the health crisis to last through most of next year.

  • 23% expect four to six more months
  • 32% expect seven to 12 more months
  • 35% expect the health crisis to last over 12 more months (down from 42% in November).  

The same survey indicates that consumer interest in obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine grew, with over half now planning to get it, and more eager to get it as soon as possible.

Still, 22% say they will not get the vaccine and 23% are not sure yet. Increased interest spanned demographics, with the strongest gains among age 55+ and Hispanics. Shoppers with lower incomes, those without college degrees, and younger Americans showed increases versus the previous month, but remain less interested than their counterparts.

 

Latest News

Beef Production
Winter cattle feeding
Cash Cattle Weaker As Grain Rallies

Cash cattle prices slipped lower throughout the week as packer demand was called moderate. Grain markets posted a significant rally on the heels of USDA's report on Tuesday.

Greg Henderson
2 hours ago
Industry
Packing plant workers
Fired Tyson Managers: ‘Betting Pool’ Stories Distorted

Former Tyson Foods Waterloo, Iowa, plant managers dispute claims of how an "office pool" regarding COVID-19 was portrayed in news stories and deny it was about how many employees would contract the virus.

Greg Henderson
1 hour ago
Industry
Dream Lake with Hallett Peak in the background, at Rocky Mountain National Park.
Hi-Plains Researchers To Help Protect Rocky Mountain National Park

A Texas A&M AgriLife team will work with the Colorado Livestock Association and other stakeholders to refine and evaluate practices to reduce agricultural ammonia emissions into Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park.

Kay Ledbetter
12 min ago
Industry
AL Ranch
Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Launches “MBA NextGen”

MBA NextGen updates the popular MBA training modules making it easier than ever for a new generation of farmers and ranchers to share their story and advocate knowledgeably for the beef industry.

Industry Press Release
8 min ago
Industry
Progressive Beef
Progressive Beef and Wendy’s® Advance Partnership

Wendy's announces 15% increase in percentage of beef sourced through Progressive Beef-certified producers in 2020; on track to meet goal of at least 50% this year.

Industry Press Release
14 min ago
Industry
Cattle and hog feeding
Profit Tracker: Cattle, Hog Margins Treading Water

Cattle and hog finishing profit margins were little changed from last week, with modest profits for cattle and losses for hogs. Beef packer margins declined again to their lowest mark since March.

Greg Henderson
3 days ago