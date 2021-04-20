Nutrition Communications Workshop in Iowa

The Iowa Beef Industry Council (IBIC) recently hosted a nutrition communications workshop for dietetic graduate students enrolled in the University of Iowa’s Master of Clinical Nutrition Program. The training provided an opportunity for professional development in nutrition and media communications and highlighted beef’s role in a healthy diet.

Connecting dietetic graduate students with credible beef industry information and resources is extremely important as many will soon be graduating and entering the workforce as registered dietitians. “Dietitians are a trusted source for nutrition and health information,” said Rochelle Gilman, RDN, Director of Nutrition and Health for IBIC. “The purpose of the beef checkoff’s outreach to health professionals is to provide credentialed health professionals, like dietitians, accurate information about beef’s nutrition and the role beef can have in a healthy diet.”

Topics covered in the training included how to develop clear, concise and compelling nutrition messages. Attendees also participated in a hands-on group activity to develop and deliver beef nutrition messages, using a variety of media platforms. The nutrition communication training was conducted by Melissa Joy Dobbins, MS, RDN, CDE, and host of Sound Bites Podcast.

In addition, Iowa County beef farmer, Pat Blomme, highlighted how cattle are cared for on their family farm so students could gain a deeper understanding of modern day beef production. Rochelle Gilman, RDN, LD, and Director of Nutrition and Health for IBIC, provided a beef nutrition overview showcasing new beef nutrition research in heart healthy diets and the new Dietary Guidelines for birth to 24 months.

“The beef nutrition overview provided students with excellent talking points for beef’s role in a healthy diet and equipped them with answers to client’s specific questions regarding beef,” reported Laurie Kroymann, MBA, RDN, LD, and Program Director for the Master of Clinical Nutrition Program at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. “The communication training was valuable and timely pending their graduation and entrance into new careers. The graduate students commented afterwards that they feel well-prepared and confident to share their nutrition message through many forms of media communication.”

A pre- and post- survey was given to participants with results showcasing a positive change in attitudes and knowledge about beef’s nutritional benefits, reporting they will be recommending beef as often as other proteins in their future careers.

The nutrition communication training workshop for the dietetic interns was funded by the Iowa State Beef Checkoff Program. For more information, visit www.iabeef.org.