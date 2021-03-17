Industry

Canada Seeks ‘Negligible Risk Status’ for BSE

Canada is seeking to change its BSE status from a controlled-risk country to one of negligible risk. The change in risk status would allow Canadian cattle and beef access to markets that require products to originate from negligible BSE-risk countries.

Canada’s application to the Scientific Commission of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) to change its BSE status meets the necessary requirements, the OIE said. Canada has been recognized as a controlled BSE-risk country since 2007. The last case of BSE in Canada was in 2015 in a cow born in 2009.

The application is moving from the Scientific Commission to the broader OIE delegation, and an official vote on the application is expected to take place at the end of May.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said a change in Canada’s BSE status from controlled to negligible would “help secure and negotiate access for Canadian cattle and beef products to trade markets that require products to originate from negligible BSE-risk status countries.”

Marie-Claude Bibeau, Canadian Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, said she is “optimistic” the application will allow cattlemen to “the U.S. and other foreign markets.”

One of the OIE criteria for Canada to be categorized as a negligible BSE-risk country is to demonstrate that infected domestic animals were born more than 11 years prior.

 

