America’s Conservation Ag Movement Engages Farmers

Widespread adoption of sustainability practices throughout agriculture is key to the industry’s future. Trust In Food, a Farm Journal initiative working to accelerate the adoption of sustainable agriculture, announces the successful completion of the first wave of dedicated regional conservation agriculture programming for farmers in five states.

With financial and technical support from USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and in collaboration with the independent Farm Journal Foundation, Trust In Food organized virtual continuing education, promotional outreach and delivery of action-oriented resource guides to help producers take the next step in conservation agriculture adoption.

America’s Conservation Ag Movement is comprised of leading industry organizations aligned around a common mission to assist farmers, growers and ranchers on their conservation ag journeys: American Farmland Trust, Corteva, Ducks Unlimited, Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, National Corn Growers Association, National Pork Board, Sanderson Farms, SIMPAS, The Nature Conservancy, United Sorghum Checkoff Program and Valent.

“Producers and consumers alike want a food system that supports clean water, healthy soil and a stable climate,” said Amy Skoczlas Cole, executive vice president, Trust In Food. “Throughout 2020, America’s Conservation Ag Movement collaborated with hundreds of farmers from coast-to-coast through information, insights and farmer-centered experiences that pave the way for increased conservation agriculture practices.”

All conservation events delivered in 2020 with the financial and technical support of NRCS are available at www.agweb.com/ACAM. Topics covered include soil health, water quality, water quantity and nutrient management.

“The guidance documents and other materials produced in this partnership will allow conservationists to engage producers in new ways. Farmers and ranchers are central to conservation stewardship and play a leading role in implementing innovative practices,” said Terry Cosby, acting NRCS chief. “We want to help inspire producers to put conservation on the ground, and partnerships like America’s Conservation Ag Movement continue to enhance our ability to do that.”

In 2021, the Movement will work with NRCS to develop additional national and regional education and outreach centered on farmer-first conservation, including events in each of the five states and a resource guide on water quality.

To learn more about the Movement, visit www.AgWeb.com/ACAM.

