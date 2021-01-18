Driftless Region Beef Conference Set For Jan 26 - 28

Beef producers face growing criticism from environmental groups over cattle's impact on the planet's health. Being able to separate fact from fiction over livestock emissions gives producers the science they need to engage in positive discussions on livestock and climate change.

Frank Mitloehner, professor and air quality specialist at UC-Davis is the keynote speaker at the virtual 2021 Driftless Region Beef Conference set for Jan. 26 to 28. The conference features two cattle research experts each evening, with sessions running from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Register online at go.illinois.edu/driftless21 at a reduced fee of $15. The conference is hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, University of Illinois Extension, and University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension.

"Understanding the facts and fiction behind livestock production and emissions is the first step in debunking the myths of livestock's impact on climate change," says Jay Solomon, Illinois Extension energy and environment educator. "Mitloehner will discuss greenhouse gasses and the sustainability of beef cattle production, as well as climate change, livestock impacts, and the importance of ruminant livestock."

A host of livestock experts will also weigh in with production advice on health management, consumer demand, financial resiliency, and market volatility. Presenters include Kevin Bernhardt, UW Madison Division of Extension; Shawn Darcy, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association; Paul Plummer, Iowa State University; Danelle Bickett-Weddle, Iowa State University; and Brenda Boetel, UW Madison Division of Extension.

In Illinois, more information is available from Solomon at 815-235-4125 or Travis Meteer, Extension commercial ag educator, at 217-236-4961. If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, contact Denise Schwab at 319-472-4739. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

Illinois Extension has several livestock winter conferences. Learn more at: go.illinois.edu/anrwinter2021