What Technology Would Catch Your Eye If You Won the Lottery?

What technology would you invest in if you won the lottery? Many ranchers would put calves first and install calving barn camera monitors.

Data from the latest Drovers Pulse Poll found that 34% of the 150 respondents would choose cameras, 25% would select frost-free waterers, 16% were interested in data management technology, followed by 15% who would buy a gadget such as a drone and 10% would opt for whole herd DNA testing.

Here’s a breakdown of responses:

Curious about how a barn camera system could work? Check out this overview from the SDSU Extension.

It’s important to prep water systems before cold weather hits. Here are some tips to get your system winterized.

Want a handy checklist for calving season prep? We’ve got you covered.

What would you choose? Let us know in the comments below. Want to be part of the in-crowd responding to these polls? Text Drovers to 31313 to sign up.