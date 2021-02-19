Beef Production

True Grit: A Tribute to Ranchers Who Weathered the Extremes This Week

USFR-FTF Rancher Tribute

The record cold temperatures and extreme weather had a major impact on ranchers across the country, but through it all, the men and women showed what the true definition of a rancher is.  

The work of a rancher often goes untold. Cowboys and cowgirls wearing their work on their sleeves, but not always on their face. It’s hard work that often goes untold, but work you are often born to do.

Braving the extreme weather, enduring the frigid temperatures this week, putting your livestock before you. It’s a livelihood maybe you chose. Maybe it's one you were born into, but no matter the path you took to get here, it’s a responsibility you don’t take lightly.

This week, you showed the true grit or a rancher. It didn’t matter the time of day, or night. Whether it was 3 in the morning, or 3 in the afternoon, you were there to make sure those newborn calves  stayed warm, and in many cases, saving their lives, sometimes, there was nothing more you could do. 

It was a constant battle. Breaking ice so your livestock had water, checking on your cows at all hours, placing the priority on them. It’s each of you who put in way more than a 40 hour week, knowing just what had to be done to put your livestock first. Sleep may have been rare and sporadic this week. And the bitter cold that bit through your clothing reminded you just how tough of a career this really is. But you put in the work; work that not just anyone could do. 

 

 

Latest News

Industry
.
Increxxa Available for U.S. Cattle Producers

Elanco Animal Health announces Increxxaä (tulathromycin injection) for the treatment of bovine respiratory disease (BRD).

Industry Press Release
Beef Production
Nebraska Feedyard
Cash Cattle Higher, COF Up 1%

Negotiated cash cattle prices traded higher in all regions while many feeder cattle auctions were cancelled due to winter snow and brutal cold temperatures. Cattle on Feed called 1% on February 1 compared to last year.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
Frozen Citrus in Texas
Texas Freeze Will Cost Ag Producers Millions in Lost Production

The arctic blast will cost Texas ag producers hundreds of millions of dollars. Early estimates show the citrus crop sustained at least $300 million in damage and milk producers have dumped thousands of pounds of milk.

Clinton Griffiths
Beef Production
True Grit: A Tribute to Ranchers Who Weathered the Extremes This Week

The record cold temperatures and extreme weather had a major impact on ranchers across the country, but through it all, the men and women showed what the true definition of a rancher is.

Tyne Morgan
Industry
Thunder River Ranch
Nalivka: Cattle And Climate Change

Our society's focus on how cattle impact climate change is concerning, and ranchers should rightly be worried about how a bureaucrat could use regulation to change demand for beef.

John Nalivka
Industry
Possibility of Transmission of COVID-19 Via Food Packaging Remains Low, Agencies Underscore

The USDA and FDA have sent out a reminder to trust current science and guidelines from official sources.

Katie James
View More