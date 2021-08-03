Beef Production

Hulett: Steady Once Again

Feeders in the South experienced the same market once again, with most producers getting $114 for fed cattle.  There appeared to be more cattle trade than what we have seen for several weeks, but with only one or two packers needing cattle it was difficult for feeders to push the market higher.

The North didn’t seem to fare any better than the South. Producers in the North saw cash prices range from $112 to $114 and most dressed prices from $178 to $180. 

As the week begins feeders find themselves in the same situation as they have over the last several weeks.  There was a strong finish to the board on Friday, but this may still not be enough to push the cash higher.  Some of the packers seem to have run through their largest numbers of committed cattle for the moment, but this will be offset by several packers beginning their spring cooler cleanings. 

