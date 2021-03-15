Beef Production

Hulett: Déjà vu

It came as no surprise to anyone the cash cattle market in the South was steady again at $114. A few cattle traded a dollar less towards the end of the week. Four packers were participants again last week, but none of them needed enough cattle to push one another over the $114 mark.

The North also continued at steady to higher in some areas, and $114 was the dominate number in the cash trade with $178-$180 dominating most of the dressed trade.

Both regions were impacted by a late-winter storm over the weekend. The moisture will change prospects for summer grazing and provide a more stable environment for drought-stricken areas of the country.

The more aggressive cattle feeders continue to be in trading cattle the sooner it could bring higher cash prices.  The moisture in many parts of the country over the weekend will benefit grass conditions greatly which in turn could help market conditions down the road. 

 

