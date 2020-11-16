Market Reports

Cattle Carcass Weights Moderating

Cattle weights are declining

Market analysts see signs that feedyards have significantly reduced the COVID-19-induced backlog of cattle and are regaining currentness, also a key factor in the recent market rally.

A key signal are the carcass weights published each Thursday by USDA. For the week ending October 31 the data show an average steer carcass weight of 926 pound, down five pounds from the previous week, yet still 23 pounds heavier (+2.5%) than last year. Average heifer carcass weights was 848 pounds, one pound heavier than the previous week and 13 pounds (+1.6%) heavier than last year.

Market analysts also believe carcass weights have been trending lower the first two weeks of November. Len Steiner, Steiner Consulting Group, says over the last three years “the peak in fed cattle weights has happened in mid-November and it appears we may be at that point again this year. The marketing pace in October was good even though one less marketing day will mean marketings for the month were slightly lower than a year ago.
For now, Steiner says, fed cattle data suggest incremental improvements in weights, with weather and COVID two main wild cards for Dec./Jan.

Cattle were backlogged both in feedyards and outside of feedyards during the COVID-19 disruptions, and analysts believe the end of the backlog should be marketed by the first half of 2021. If that happens, fed cattle supplies will begin to reflect the reality of two years of declining calf crops.

 

Latest News

Market Reports
Cash prices traded higher
Hulett: Cash Cresting?

Did outside factors or did cash trade cresting at $110 create the sell off Friday?  This week’s cash bids from the packer might be the best answer to that question. 

Brad Hulett
1 hour ago
Industry
USMEF held its Strategic Planning Conference Nov 10-13.
USMEF Details Creative Global Marketing Solutions, Elects Leaders

Adapting market development programs for U.S. pork, beef and lamb to a COVID-impacted world and meeting the changing needs of international consumers were dominant themes of the USMEF Strategic Planning Conference.

Joe Schuele
45 min ago
Industry
Eddie Jackson
Beef Loving Texans Names Eddie Jackson as Chief Recipe Officer

Food Network Chef and former NFL star Eddie Jackson has been named Chief Recipe Officer for Beef Loving Texans to develop unique, timely recipes and partnering as an ambassador for the brand.

Industry Press Release
3 hours ago
Industry
Beef in grocery store
Derrell Peel: The Current State Of Beef Demand

Beef demand has remained remarkably strong since the beginning of the pandemic. Beef demand continues to be challenged with restricted food service, but retail grocery demand remains robust.

Derrell Peel - Oklahoma State University
33 min ago
Industry
Meat Industry Reaches All-Time Low Injury Rate Despite Activist Claims

A new study shows U.S. meat and poultry packers and processors have reached a new, all-time low for injuries in the workplace.

Jennifer Shike
54 min ago
Market Reports
Cash cattle prices traded higher
November Cattle Rally Continues

The rally in the cattle markets continued this week with solid gains in both cash fed cattle and the boxed beef cutout. Cash cattle prices are now at a level not seen since late June.

Greg Henderson
5 hours ago