Industry

Study Finds COVID-19 Cases at Meat Processing Plants Caused $11 Billion in Economic Damages

UC Davis Packing Plant COVID Cases 4.16.21

The COVID-19 took its toll on the meatpacking industry, with infection rates and meatpacking plants causing some plants to slow or even shut down last spring.

A new study from the University of California-Davis estimates 334,000 cases are attributable to packing plants. The study says that resulted in more than $11 billion in economic damage.

Researchers also found beef and pork processing plants more than doubled per capital infection rates in counties where the plants are located. They say their estimates suggest previous reports significantly understate the impact of meatpacking facilities on COVID-19 case rates. Those rates could be seen higher, as the study estimated infection rates are likely conservative because the study looked at infection rates within a county and did not account for cases that might have been contracted at a meatpacking plant, but spread to other counties.
 

 

Latest News

Industry
NCBA Reports On Q1 Voluntary Price Discovery Framework

NCBA president Jerry Bohn said a major trigger in negotiated trade data was tripped during the first quarter of 2021, as determined by the Live Cattle Marketing Working Group Regional Triggers Subgroup.

Jerry Bohn
Industry
TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund Distributes Aid

Thanks to contributions from across the U.S., Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Disaster Relief Fund mailed checks totaling $112,750 to cattle raisers financially burdened by February’s Winter Storm Uri.

Katrina Huffstutler
Industry
Retail Beef Sales Remain Strong During February

Sales of all food and beverage items during February were 11.8% higher than during February 2020, and the meat department was an above-average performer.

Greg Henderson
Ag Policy
Land Grab or Climate Solution? President Biden Could Unveil '30 by 30' Plan Details Next Week

Details of a U.S. land and water related executive order could be unveiled soon. Known as the ’30 by 30’ plan, it would place 30% of U.S. lands and 30% of U.S. waters under federal jurisdiction by 2030.

Tyne Morgan
Beef Production
Ranching by the Seat of Your Pants

Oregon rancher Alec Oliver was determined to return to ranching and working from horseback after he was paralyzed in a vehicle accident nearly a decade ago.

Burt Rutherford
Industry
CRP ground rotator
Vilsack Hints at Possible CRP Changes Coming Soon with Biden's 30 By 30 Plan

CRP could be in focus again. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said this week that he thinks greater opportunities are coming for landowners to take less productive farmland out of production and place into CRP.

Tyne Morgan
View More