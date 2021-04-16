Study Finds COVID-19 Cases at Meat Processing Plants Caused $11 Billion in Economic Damages

The COVID-19 took its toll on the meatpacking industry, with infection rates and meatpacking plants causing some plants to slow or even shut down last spring.

A new study from the University of California-Davis estimates 334,000 cases are attributable to packing plants. The study says that resulted in more than $11 billion in economic damage.



Researchers also found beef and pork processing plants more than doubled per capital infection rates in counties where the plants are located. They say their estimates suggest previous reports significantly understate the impact of meatpacking facilities on COVID-19 case rates. Those rates could be seen higher, as the study estimated infection rates are likely conservative because the study looked at infection rates within a county and did not account for cases that might have been contracted at a meatpacking plant, but spread to other counties.

