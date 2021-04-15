Devastating Drought: Texas Farmers Say 2021 Drought Already Rivals 2011

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows from North Dakota to Texas, all the way west to California, the most severe levels of drought didn’t ease across the U.S. this past week.

While 62% of the country is seeing some level of dryness, a 2-point improvement in a week, the most extreme level of drought grew, now covering more than 9% of the country.

Texas Extremes

All levels of drought are painted across the Texas U.S. Drought monitor. Only 8% of the state is drought-free, with 8.5% in the exceptional drought category. Around one-quarter of the state is seeing extreme drought conditions.

West Texas farmers are preparing themselves for a possible devastating impact to the 2021 crop.

“We're extremely dry,” says Blake Fennell, a farmer in Earth, Texas. “I would say we're giving 2011 a run for its money, but we're probably drier than 2011 at this point.”

2011 is a year that sticks in many farmers minds in the West Texas and Texas Panhandle area. That’s when consecutive days of 100-degree temperatures, with no rainfall, meant pivots couldn’t even make it a full circle without crops shriveling up. And the dryland crop was nil.

Too Dry to Plant

The West Texas farmer says his area hasn’t’ seen significant rain fall in nearly two years.

“We've still got to give that crop every chance we think we can get, but at the same time, we also can't waste a lot of money on a crop that we don't think we're going to have going into it,” he says.

Cotton Crop Worries

From monitoring inputs closely, to parked planters just waiting on Mother Nature to possibly produce moisture to even get the crop out of the ground, it’s a battle that farmers in the area say will be fought all year.

“If we don't get any significant rainfall within the next two, three or four weeks, it's going to have a very significant impact on the cotton crop in West Texas,” Fennell says . “A 1"or 1.5" rainfall event is not going to cure the problems we're facing today.”

Fennell says the expectations for the West Texas cotton crop are also grim.

“Abandonment looks like it's going to be pretty high this year, just for the simple fact that there is no ground moisture to get this crop emerged,” he says.