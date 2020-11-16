Beef Loving Texans Names Eddie Jackson as Chief Recipe Officer

Beef Loving Texans, the consumer-facing brand of the Texas Beef Council, announced its newest addition to their beef-loving team, Food Network chef and former NFL star Eddie Jackson. Jackson will serve as the brand’s Chief Recipe Officer, developing unique, timely recipes for Beef Loving Texans and partnering as an ambassador for the brand. This is the first-ever partnership of its kind for Beef Loving Texans, launching just in time for the holiday season.

“We know some of life’s greatest memories are made over a delicious meal. That's why we’ve teamed up with Eddie Jackson as our new Chief Recipe Officer, to help bring even more tasty beef dishes to the table,” said Rachel Parsons Chou, Beef Loving Texans’ director of consumer marketing.

“Our goal at the Texas Beef Council is to help producers and the entire Texas beef industry by getting beef on more dinner plates,” said Jason Bagley, vice president of beef resources for the Texas Beef Council. “Having a well-known personality like Eddie team up with our Beef Loving Texans brand is a great way to expand beef’s appeal to an even broader audience and encourage more consumers to work beef into their daily meal plans.”

Jackson is the host of two popular food reality television shows including Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” and Cooking Channel’s “Yum & Yummer.” Jackson is also known for participating as a contestant on season 4 of the reality cooking competition show “MasterChef,” winning the eleventh season of the Food Network series “Food Network Star,” hosting his own Food Network cooking competition series, “BBQ Blitz,” as well as hosting the Food Network cooking competition series “Kids BBQ Championship,” to name a few. He is also a former NFL athlete and recently released Game Day Eats, a cookbook full of recipes to take your tailgate to the next level from home.

“I’ve had a lot of jobs, and while the title of Chief Recipe Officer is a new one for me, I’m really excited about it,” said Jackson. “I love cooking with beef, whether that’s in the kitchen or on my eight-foot backyard smoker, so this felt like a natural partnership. I can’t wait to get started.”

To learn more about Jackson’s role as Chief Recipe Officer, visit beeflovingtexans.com/chief-recipe-officer. Be sure to also follow along on social media for updates and recipes.