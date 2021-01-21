Industry

Angus Names Esther McCabe Director of Performance Programs

.
.
(AAA)

The American Angus Association® recently named Esther McCabe, Ph.D., director of performance programs. McCabe’s passion for teaching, cattle and genetic improvement aligns perfectly with the duties that come along with this job.

“Esther has a passion for the success of our members and understands the real-world challenges of getting data collected,” said Mark McCully, American Angus Association CEO. “I know Esther will have an impact on advancing our genetic selection tools by focusing on our performance programs and working directly with Angus breeders.”

Esther McCabe

McCabe is a third-generation Angus producer originally from Elk City, Kansas. She has had strong ties to the Angus breed for her entire life. She credits programs, such as the Kansas and National Junior Angus Association, for shaping and developing her leadership skills. McCabe recently earned her doctorate from Kansas State University where her research focused on beef cattle data analytics.

“The Angus breed has the industry’s largest beef cattle performance database because of members’ dedication to breed improvement with each generation,” said McCabe. “I am fortunate to be joining a team focused on serving its membership. I look forward to continuing to provide programs, tools and education to support members with record reporting.”

McCabe’s previous experience with Zoetis and Osborn Barr Paramore, coupled with her beef cattle and data analytics research, will allow McCabe to serve as an excellent resource for Angus members. For more information about the American Angus Association, please visit Angus.org.

 

