Timing Matters: It pays to get more cows bred in the first 21 days

February 25, 2021 – 1 pm Central
Reproduction in beef cattle is 10 times more economically important than growth traits. It’s 20 times more important than carcass traits. An extra calf, or more calves per cow herd, is the single largest factor in increasing pounds of beef.
 
Getting cows and heifers pregnant in a timely manner is critical to reaping economic advantages. For every 21 days cows are open, we lose somewhere between 20 and 60 pounds of weaning weight. There’s a lot of profit potential if we can get them bred in the first 21 days.
 
Dr. Todd Bilby, associate director of ruminant technical services for Merck Animal Health, will share how to get more cows bred in the first 21 days, why it matters and how to improve those numbers -- no matter if you're natural breeding, using artificial insemination or a combination of the two.
 
The webinar will share research that shows benefits of synchronization in both natural-service and AI programs. It also will share the latest information on synchronization products and programs to help producers successfully implement synchronization in their breeding programs. 

