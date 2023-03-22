Education

12 Ways to Prevent the Spread of Disease in Feedlots

Easy access to plenty of clean water supports hospital treatment protocols.
Easy access to plenty of clean water supports hospital treatment protocols.
(John Maday)

This article is based on a presentation made by Oliver Schuinct, DVM, Feedlot Health Management Services during an Academy of Veterinary Consultants conference.

Hospital pens play a key role in helping animals recover from sickness, and also in preventing the spread of disease to other cattle in a feedlot. Sound management, health protocols and facilities maintenance can help achieve those goals. Here are 12 tips that can help:

1.    Train hospital crews to isolate animals with infectious diseases and schedule those animals last for treatment, after non-infectious animals in the hospital, to minimize risk of spreading the disease.

2. In the case of an outbreak of infectious disease, designate a separate pen for isolating and treating affected animals. 

3.   Design hospital facilities for easy cleaning. Remove all organic material on a regular basis and use disinfectants following treatment of any infectious diseases. 

4.    Keep all equipment clean, maintain refrigerators and verify their temperatures, clean the chute area and verify the accuracy of scales. 

5.    Provide plenty of pen space and bunk space for cattle in the hospital, along with bedding and shade as needed. The hospital pen should be more comfortable, not less comfortable, than the home pen.

6.   Encourage regular communication between pen riders, hospital crews, managers and the veterinarian. 

7.  Use rectal temperature as a chute-side diagnostic for bovine respiratory disease (BRD). Case fatality rates rise when temperatures exceed 105 F, and those cattle need timely treatment.

8.  Treating cattle and sending them back to home pens, instead of keeping them in the hospital, can provide advantages, especially with today’s long-acting antibiotics. Cattle sent back to their home pens avoid exposure to other diseases, don’t have to adjust to a new social hierarchy and return to the same ration they have been eating. Pen riders must be able to identify these animals in their pens and keep a close eye on them. 

9.  Some cattle need to spend time in the hospital, such as those needing multi-day treatments, bullers, chronics or those that are physically unfit to return to their home pens.

10.  For lameness cases, the cause of lameness can determine whether the animals should stay in the hospital or return to home pens. Cases of toe-tip necrosis or arthritis generally benefit from time in the hospital. Those with hairy heel warts should be isolated. Footrot cases can return to their pens, as can most cases of laminitis. 

11.    Cattle with chronic lameness or other chronic conditions often need to be kept in separate facilities, but some can be returned to their home pens for shipment to slaughter with their pen mates. Some others need to ship early or might require euthanasia. The feedlot should determine specific conditions for using euthanasia and train crews to make the decision based on those parameters. 

12.   Train hospital crews to use sound animal-handling practices. Good protocols, Schuinct says, can be overwhelmed by poor husbandry.

 

Latest News

Beef Production
BT_Cows_Grazing_Brome
Benefit of Estrus Synchronization and Artificial Insemination

Regardless of when your calving season occurs, manipulating the reproductive process of your cow herd can result in shorter breeding and calving seasons and allow producers to add value to calves.

Mark Z. Johnson
Ag Policy
Bipartisan Group Pushes for Stepped-Up Basis Tax Rule Protections

A resolution introduced Tuesday would support the “preservation” of the rule and “oppose efforts to impose new taxes on family farms or small businesses.”

Jim Wiesemeyer
Beef Production
Profit Tracker: Futures Drag on Cash Cattle

Cattle feeding margins declined last week after modest declines in cash cattle prices. Pork producer margins remain underwater.

Greg Henderson
Industry
JBS-logo
Brazil's JBS to Be 'Selective' Regarding Share Buybacks, Acquisitions

The management of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said on Wednesday it "will be selective" in relation to launching share buyback programs and also regarding acquisitions given instability in international markets.

Reuters
Beef Production
How to Prevent and Control Weeds

Weeds impact the performance of the rest of your forages and can even be detrimental to the health of your livestock if they are poisonous. Here's some strategies cattle producers can use to prevent and control them.

Shaye Koester
Education
12 Ways to Prevent the Spread of Disease in Feedlots

Sound management, health protocols and facilities maintenance can help achieve the ultimate goal of keeping cattle healthy and productive.

John Maday
View More