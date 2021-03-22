Beef Production

Spring Fever Settles Over Feeder Markets

BT_Stocker_Cattle
BT_Stocker_Cattle

With spring green-up underway ranchers cope with their annual case of spring fever. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service reports steers and heifers sold at auction last week $5 per cwt. higher, with instances of $6 to $8 higher.

“Supply is very tight on lightweight feeders and when they do show up there is good active bidding on them,” AMS reporters said. “Buyers pursued all classes of feeder cattle despite high feed cost. The feeder cattle market remains very eager on feeder cattle for grazing to turn them into yearlings that will press down hard on scales late this summer or early fall.”

The supply of yearling feeder cattle weighing 600 to 950 pounds is much greater at auction and saw moderate to good demand last week. Auction volume last week included 52% weighing over 600 pounds and 44% heifers.

Auction receipts totaled 164,400 head last week, compared to 303,200 the previous week and 59,000 last year.

 

Latest News

Industry
Americans Love Meat: Purchases and Confidence Reach Record Highs

Americans are buying more beef, pork, poultry and lamb than ever. Pandemic purchases helped send meat grocery sales soaring by 20% from 2019 to 2020. Here's the latest from the newly released "Power of Meat" report.

Jennifer Shike
Education
Avoid, Adapt, Alter, Accept: Stress Management Tools for Farm Families

The only certainty during spring planting is uncertainty. Farmers face many challenges: too much rain, too little rain, long hours, crop diseases and pests, machinery breakdowns.

University of Illinois Extension
Education
BT_Cows_Grazing_Brome
Beef Checkoff Focuses on Building Consumer Trust in Beef in Program Updates

The Beef Checkoff has made several key updates to its programs in in the last few months, with a focus on its mission of building consumer trust in beef production.

Katie James
Beef Production
Cow_Calf_Pasture
Grass Tetany and Milk Fever in Spring Calving Cowherds

When calving in early spring with lush pastures we can find mature cows that are in otherwise good condition with unusual behaviors, unsteady gait or inability to rise—early signs of both grass tetany and milk fever.

Paul Beck
Industry
California Cattle Council Launches Wildfire Resiliency Effort

The California Cattle Council has launched a public affairs effort to promote science-based solutions and tools to help make California more wildfire resilient.

Amanda Russell
Ag Policy
Exports
USMEF Audio: Red Meat Exports Thrived in First Year of U.S.-China Phase One Agreement

One year has passed since the red meat trade provisions of the U.S.-China Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement entered into force, expanding access for U.S. beef and pork in the world's largest red meat import market.

USMEF
View More