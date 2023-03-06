Beef Production

Rebuilding the Herd Begins at Pasture Level

While many factors point towards a bullish cattle market in the next several months, Jeff Clark of Corteva Agriscience, suggests producers start the rebuilding process in the pastures first.
While many factors point towards a bullish cattle market in the next several months, Jeff Clark of Corteva Agriscience, suggests producers start the rebuilding process in the pastures first.
(Paige Carlson)

While many factors point towards a bullish cattle market in the next several months, Jeff Clark, market development specialist for Corteva Agriscience, suggests producers start rebuilding pastures before rebuilding the cattle herd. 

“Grazing is such an integral part of cattle production — from cow-calf to stockers,” Clark says. “Whether due to too little or too much moisture, our grazing lands have taken a beating. They need recovery and that takes time.”

Before producers consider increasing herd numbers or buying or renting more pastureland, Clark recommends taking action to improve the grazing acres producers already have, including reducing grazing pressure and extending rest periods, ultimately giving pastures time to recover in 2023.

Here’s a look at four tips Clark suggests for pastureland management in the coming growing season:

1.    Manage moisture for maximum benefit. Now, more than ever, is the time to control low-value, undesirable plants that are competing with high-forage value species. Volunteer trees, thistles and other viney or invasive weeds will only be taking up the moisture that the grasses desperately need.

2.    Add flexibility in grazing management. Large pastures limit grazing rotation possibilities. Crossfencing can provide producers greater flexibility to move cattle throughout paddocks based on level of forage production and the amount of rest needed for the previously grazed pasture to recover. Improving forage utilization and allowing for greater rest-recovery periods are also benefits of this practice.

3.    Consider cultural practices to boost productivity. Incorporating weed and brush control, fertilizer according to soil test or overseeding where needed can help restore productivity to poor grazing areas. 

4.    Focus on becoming a low-cost producer. Grazed forages represent the cattle producer’s lowest-cost feed source throughout the year. Investing in pasture improvement is an excellent cost-management strategy, while prebooking fertilizer, herbicides, feed, hay and other inputs when pricing is favorable may be an added benefit to the bottom line.

“Herd rebuilding or expansion must start with enabling grazing land to support the additional animals over the long term,” Clark says.

Producers should reach out to trusted advisers, such as Extension specialists, consultants or industry experts, to help make the best decisions for their operation, he adds.
 

 

Latest News

Beef Production
Use Caution With Heat Lamps and Newborn Livestock

Providing additional heat in the form of heat lamps for newborn lambs, kids and calves inside a “hot box” can aid in newborn survivability.

Elizabeth Cronin
Industry
BT_Millennial_Beef_Consumers_Grocery
18th Annual Power of Meat: Fresh Meat Sales Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels

Americans are buying more fresh meat than before the COVID-19 pandemic and are seeking value in terms of price, convenience and better-for attributes in meat purchases.

Industry Press Release
Education
Don’t Assume That Old Refrigerator Is Good Enough To Store Vaccines

Household units and mini fridges are often unsuitable for maintaining veterinary products, according to a recent study by Emmanuel Rollin, DVM, College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia.

Rhonda Brooks
Beef Production
Diversify Income Opportunities with Multispecies Grazing

Grazing sheep, goats or cattle together can open up new market opportunities and help improve pasture stewardship.

Wyatt Bechtel
Industry
Here's How to Make Tough Talks Easier

Little steps can ease frustration and improve communication on your farm.

Sara Schafer
Industry
NAMI: FSIS’ New Label Proposal for Meat & Poultry Will Raise Prices for Consumers

North American Meat Institute says proposed rules for a 'Product of the USA' label are again likely to result in trade retaliation from Canada and Mexico costing American consumers billions of dollars.

Industry Press Release
View More