Beef Production

Evaluating Bulls For Breeding Soundness

In high level sports, coaches not only train their athletes to perform on the field, they also make sure players are in top condition by offering them strength training and managing their diet to make sure they are ready for peak performance at the time of the competition.

In much the same way, veterinarians and beef producers work together to make sure the bulls are in good body condition, possessing structural soundness and are able to produce high quality semen ahead of breeding turnout with the females.

To evaluate the bull’s readiness for the summer season, veterinarians often perform breeding soundness exams. This topic was discussed on a recent Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute Cattle Chat podcast.

“The purpose of the breeding soundness exam is to make sure that the bull is ready to get a lot of cows pregnant in a short period of time,” said Bob Larson, veterinarian at Kansas State University.

The exam involves a physical exam as well as a semen quality check, he said. Specifically, veterinarians are evaluating the bull’s body condition, structure and reproductive organs.

“Along with visually appraising him by doing an examination of his external reproductive genitalia, semen quality is also assessed under a microscope,” said Brad White, BCI director and veterinarian.

White said the semen is given a pass or fail rating.

“Remember the semen collection is just a snapshot in time and new cells are being made hourly so if 70% of the sperm cells are healthy then the bull is considered to have adequate semen quality,” Larson said.

White added that bulls may fail the sperm test for many reasons, so a poor test doesn’t necessarily mean the bull needs to leave the herd.

“Sometimes young bulls fail because they need a little more time to fully mature, while other bulls may not pass because they are not in the right body condition,” Larson said. “If they fail, it is important to look further to determine why they failed.”  

In such cases, Larson said oftentimes those bulls will pass later tests once those adjustments to their care are made.

To hear more of this discussion, listen in to the BCI Cattle Chat podcast online.

 

Latest News

Industry
Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence

A new public health and research center in Oklahoma is taking some of the best technology and using it to fuel a public health system that combines agricultural, environmental and human health for a holistic response.

Industry Press Release
Ag Policy
Here’s What Agriculture Wants Out of U.S., China March Meeting

Farmers for Free Trade wants to see a full implementation of the Phase One trade agreement. A year into the deal, there are still accountability and compliance issues with China.

Tyne Morgan
Industry
Japan To Raise Tariffs On U.S. Beef

U.S. beef exports to Japan have exceeded the safeguard trigger negotiated under the USJTA which allows for temporary tariff increases. Demand for U.S. beef has surged as supplies from Australia has declined.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
Evaluating Bulls For Breeding Soundness

Make sure your bulls are in good body condition, possessing structural soundness and are able to produce high quality semen ahead of breeding turnout with the females.

Lisa Moser Kansas State Research and Extension
Beef Production
National Beef Will Expand Iowa Processing

National Beef Packing Company, LLC, announced plans to increase processing capacity and production at its Iowa Premium facility located in Tama, Iowa. Capacity is expected to be increased to 2,500 head per day.

Greg Henderson
Beef Production
Red Angus Implements Value-Added Program Updates

Recent updates were announced to the Red Angus Feeder Calf Certification Program to make it more user friendly for producers who are using the program to increase profits.

Industry Press Release
View More