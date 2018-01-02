TGI Fridays Takes Beyond Burger Nationwide

Several writers have warned us that the wonders of the plant-based, factory food alternatives would continue into 2018.

Evidence today: TGI Fridays will be taking their Beyond Meat Burger to all 469 restaurants nationwide.

Menus feature a 6-oz. patty seasoned, grilled and topped with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and Fridays sauce “to appeal to heartier appetites.”

The Beyond Burger patty can be substituted for any existing builds from the TGI Fridays Burger Bar menu, served on the Challah Bun or "Green Style" on crispy green lettuce leaves without cheese or Fridays sauce for a vegan-friendly option.

Beyond Meat, one of the meatless burger pioneers, tested the burger at a handful of locations in October 2017. Tyson owns a 5% stake in Beyond Meat.

"Appealing to a more food-forward consumer is a key priority for Fridays in 2018," said David Spirito, Executive Culinary Director, TGI Fridays. "In answering guests demand for nutritional menu items that fit their lifestyle needs, we saw an opportunity to introduce newly expanded options like plant-based protein. Beyond Meat is leading the way in creating a juicy and delicious product that gives guests the sensory experience of a traditional burger without sacrificing taste."