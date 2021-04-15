Education

Register Now for 2021 Beef Improvement Federation

Registration is now open for the 2021 Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) Research Symposium and Convention. This year’s event will be hosted in person June 22-25 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The deadline for early registration is May 15. Attendees can save $50 by pre-registering. Registration includes a student and media option, as well as tour only. Online registration is available at http://www.BIFSymposium.com.

The BIF Symposium features two and a half days of educational programming and a full day of tours. The first general session — “Beef Industry: Where is it going?” — will feature presentations by Michael Uetz, Midan Marketing; Jim Pillen, Pillen Family Farms; and Dr. Dan Thomson, Iowa State University Department of Animal Science chair. During the second general session the theme will be Precision Livestock Technology. Speakers Thursday will include Dr. Alison Van Eenennaam, UC Davis; Justin Sexten, Precision Livestock Analytics; Pat Wall, ISU extension specialist; Reiss Bruning, Bruning Farms; and Cody Jorgensen, Jorgensen Land and Livestock. 

The afternoon technical breakout sessions both days will focus on a range of beef-production and genetic-improvement topics. The conference also features a Young Producer Symposium on Tuesday afternoon, designed for networking and to equip young cattle producers with essential knowledge as they grow their role in the business. Tuesday evening attendees will enjoy an opening reception as well as the National Association of Animal Breeders (NAAB) symposium.

For more conference details, including registration information, a complete schedule and hotel information, visit http://www.BIFSymposium.com. Prior to and during this year’s symposium, be sure to follow the event on social media channels using the hashtag #BIF2021.

Each year the BIF symposium draws a large group of leading seedstock and commercial beef producers, academics and allied industry partners. The attendance list is a “who’s who” of the beef value chain, offering great networking opportunities and conversations about the issues of the day. Program topics focus on how the beef industry can enhance value through genetic improvement across a range of attributes that affect the value chain.

 

Latest News

Beef Production
Wildfires Can Impact Grasslands

About 70% of North Dakota is in extreme drought (D3 on a scale of D0 to D4). This created a “perfect storm,” with dry vegetation, low humidity, dry soils and wind fueling a high-risk environment for wildfires.

Ellen Crawford
Industry
livestock_trucks-trailer_(3)
Introduction of House Companion HAULS Act

NCBA endorsed the Haulers of Agriculture and Livestock Safety (HAULS) Act of 2021. Introduced in the House by Rep. Rose and Rep. Soto, the bipartisan bill would deliver much-needed flexibility for livestock haulers.

NCBA
Education
Register Now for 2021 Beef Improvement Federation

Registration is now open for the 2021 Beef Improvement Federation (BIF) Research Symposium and Convention. This year’s event will be hosted in person June 22-25 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Industry Press Release
Ag Policy
DT_Grazing_Dairy_Cows
New Zealand to End Livestock Exports Due to Animal Welfare Concerns

New Zealand says it will stop the export of livestock by sea following a transition period of up to two years, citing animal welfare concerns, which will affect major trading partners including Australia and China.

Reuters
Industry
Devastating Drought: Texas Farmers Say 2021 Drought Already Rivals 2011

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows from North Dakota to Texas, all the way west to California, the most severe levels of drought didn’t ease across the U.S. this past week. 

Tyne Morgan
Beef Production
CAB Insider: Looking Ahead to Marketing Spring Calves

Cattle and beef markets have been a flurry of activity since the last CAB Insider with many positive market indicators sending fed cattle and cutout values rapidly higher.

Paul Dykstra
View More